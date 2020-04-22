Which company’s stocks thrive after the Coronavirus crashes?

“The key to investment is not to assess the impact or growth of the industry on society, but to determine the competitive advantage of a particular company, and in particular the sustainability of that advantage.”

— Warren Buffett, Fortune, 1999

The longest bull market killer, Black Swan, arrived in the form of a bug, with Dow Jones Industrial Average declining at the worst quarter since a generation, 1987. The crash was caused by technical factors and was primarily a one-day event. The crash is the result of the global suspension of most of human economic activity. For similarities with precedent, we may look at the financial crises of 2000-2002 and 2008-2009, which were hit by the double hits of the dot com crash and 9/11. But looking for something similar to the coronavirus crisis is pretty useless. Like other crises, this was unexpected, unplanned, and more unprecedented. That is why it is called a crisis.

For investors, the operational questions are simple, but quite extensive. What do we do in the midst of this crisis?

Let me give you two more specific questions to help you try to answer it.

What can a listed company do “beyond” the coronavirus? So what is the business model of a company that is not completely destroyed by Bagswan? Investors pondering this question should keep their company’s balance sheet in mind. Too much debt can drag the company through difficult times, like dragging a mule downriver where the torrent is weak.

A company that not only survives but thrives In the post-coronavirus world? These are the businesses I’m currently targeting and these are what I think you should be.

The above questions are better than the ones that are currently being addressed. “How long will the pandemic last?” And “When will the economy recover?” If you know the answer, it will be a good question. But the truth is unknown to anyone! Thus, it is no different from past crises like the 9/11 and the 2008-09 meltdown. Thanks to hindsight, it is clear that these crises were temporary. But they felt something else so that anyone, including me, who survived them could tell you. Every day, the bear market slowly started to move.

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

The general rules of thumb are: If it’s important for the business you are considering investing to return to normal quickly, then you should look elsewhere. Warren Buffett has often said that if the stock market is closed for an extended period of time, you will need to invest in a business that you may own. I don’t think it will, but it is a useful mental component. Implicit in this is the continuing problem mentioned above. Is the business model permanent? And are their debt obligations manageable?

The state of the New York Stock Exchange on April 15, 2020. [Photo: Noam Galai / Getty Images]

In such a crisis, such a first-principles question should head the heads of all investors. But it’s always amazing how people forget them so quickly and completely in times of crisis. People panic, are decapitated and run around like chickens and swans.

Chicken Little Thought Trap

In this enthusiastic environment, one of the basic rules of investment is particularly relevant. By definition, the value of today’s business is the sum of future profits now given back at the appropriate interest rate. Forget the technical and mathematical parts of discounting profits. If you’re interested, you can read more in Buffett’s 1992 Annual Document. The point is that the value of today’s business is made up of a long chain of profits that grows into the future. As anyone who has done discounted cash flow analysis knows, the majority of a company’s present value [about 70% for many] is decades, not this year’s or next year’s.

This principle is as invariant as the law of gravity. But everyone forgets such a law in chicken. Investors will dump securities that are long, deep and profitable because they “would be terrible this quarter” or “it will take some time to return to normal after corona”. At the same time, they are accepting companies that are on track for the moment, but have a long-term future.

It’s crazy, and it will be inadequate for those who engage in it. For example, a pandemic is a ton of money for Kroger, the nation’s largest stand-alone grocery store, whose sales increased 30% in March. Usually, Kroger is lucky enough to increase sales in the same store by 2% to 3%. In the long run, Kroger continues to fight traditional physical retailers such as Walmart, Costco and Target. There is also the problem of a small Seattle company run by the horrific pirate named Jeff Bezos, named after a large river. However, Kroger’s share price has risen more than 10% to date, about 25% above the market, as the crisis cuts the duration of most investors. According to FactSet, price / return rates are above and above the five-year average.

Toilet paper packages are placed on pallets at the Kroger distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky [photo by Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images].

Typically, P / E multiples for a company are expanding because the market has begun to understand business improvements. Its growth prospects are accelerating or its competitiveness is increasing. Neither of these apply to Kroger. Conversely, Walmart, Costco and other traditional retailers will continue to put pressure on Kroger at low prices once the crisis ends. Amazon continues to release the double-barreled canister.

There are dozens of other mediocre companies that are currently experiencing the same kind of short-term, temporary tailwinds, such as Kimberly Clark [paper towels and toilet paper], Homel [canned], and even Nautilus [home gym]. . I have classified pharmaceutical companies into this category. Granted, one of them will probably be a big hit with coronavirus treatment, but it still does not change the basic business model of the industry. Pharmaceutical companies spend billions of dollars developing new drugs, and if you’re lucky you’ll get a 20-year monopoly that will make a hit and sell at a monopoly price to benefit from your investment. However, at the end of this period, you may want to put other drugs in your pipeline to replace your profit stream. As such, they are no different from oil and gas companies and need to replace their reserves pulled from the ground each year. And for nothing: Monopoly pricing pharmaceutical companies’ business models may make economic sense, but they may be very unpopular with Americans and upbeat.

Companies such as Zoom have difficulty making decisions. They are doing well in these market conditions, but there may be long-term tailwinds. I haven’t looked into Zoom in depth, but it’s worth pointing out that most companies in the free enterprise system do not have the long-term competitiveness to achieve high returns over the long term. Most fail the tests Buffett quoted above this column. What usually happens is that someone comes up with a good idea and puts it on the market and for a while it is a huge success. Then others copy it, improve it, and / or sell it for a cheap price. And the once healthy return of the innovator is simply reduced to an acceptable one. Already, Zoom is exposed to an important privacy and security gap, and there is no doubt that competitors are now focusing on that gap. [Read more about this recent Zoom in Fortune feature.]

Rare advantages

Rare companies exist that have passed Buffett’s test and have a durable competitive advantage. They should be sought after and valued because they are rare. One of these is Alphabet. This is something I own for my clients and wrote favorably in Fortune before.

Alphabet has 9 platforms with over 1 billion users, most of whom enjoy email, maps, Chrome, Android and more for free. Google, Alphabet’s major subsidiary, dominates the industry so much that “Google it” has become synonymous with Internet search. If your business has an online presence, which means 100% of your business, you should advertise on Google to provide your company with a large, stable and growing cash flow stream. Many competed with this profit stream and tried to adopt it. Everything fails and even Bezos “treat Google like a mountain. You can climb a mountain, but you can’t move.”

The alphabet is compatible with other first principles tests. Alphabet has $ 115 billion in cash as of its last quarterly submission, net of debt. Without a doubt, we will reach the other side of this crisis. Moreover, many of the long-term trends that favor the business will not only continue, but will accelerate. Today, digital advertising is about half of all US advertising, but when you count other marketing services like in-store displays and direct mail, digital’s share is only 25%. As consumers become more distant from retailers, people will search for and purchase goods and services online. As a result, the digital share will continue to rise. Similarly, having shelters in the right places will increase your reliance on mobile phones, if possible. This is bullish for the Android segment. Finally, Alphabet’s cloud computing division is already gaining momentum under its new leader, Thomas Kurian, and will benefit from the dramatic surge in telecommuting and learning.

Therefore, Alphabet’s net present value [the value of all future profits is discounted at an appropriate rate] is large and the stock price should increase over time with that outlook. However, Alphabet’s share price has fallen to year-to-date due to a shorter forecast period caused by an investor panic. It is not as bad as the decline in the market, but not so much. The logic [or at least, as a concept, this is not logical] looks like this: Ads will definitely go down in 2020. Advertising is the largest segment of the company. Therefore, the profit is poor. Therefore, sell.

Given Alphabet’s long-term outlook, it would be silly to sell on the basis of a one- or two-year slowdown in many of the company’s long-term growth trends. Removing short-term revenue streams for a one- or two-year company has little effect on the net present value calculation. The present value of a company is confident that it will be bigger, better and more prosperous in the future. Alphabet has certainly passed this test. And under the new hungry CEO Sundar Pichai, the company is beginning to have impatience, discipline, and revenue-focussing that could make Bezos smile.

Just as there are dozens of companies like Kroger who enjoy short-term tailwinds that catch up quickly, there are dozens of companies like Alphabet and Amazon that have long-term tailwinds that emerge better and stronger on the other side of the pandemic. . Such crises are a great opportunity to buy them. You have to ask the right questions to find them.

Adam Seessel is a portfolio manager at Gravity Capital Management LLC, a registered investment advisor. Certain securities mentioned in the article are currently held, held, or may be held in the future in a portfolio managed by Gravity. This article represents the views and beliefs of the author and is not complete. The information in this article is current as of the date of publication, and the data and facts contained in this article are subject to change.

More must-read financial coverage from Fortune:

— How Five Veteran Investors Approach the Coronavirus Stock Market

— Stock markets in these countries were hit hardest by the coronavirus

— China’s Next Coronavirus Crisis: What Happens After the Country Closes Its Economy

— This time, the bank was ready: how the Big Four prepared to survive the coronavirus

-How the US economy can recover from a coronavirus pandemic

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to the Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus