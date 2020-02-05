Which made Nancy Pelosi cry

After a typical Trumpian speech by the President of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, rose from her seat, picked up a paper version of the speech, casually tore the pages in half, and tossed them aside. Pelosi is no stranger to grand, meme-worthy gestures – her exaggerated patronizing clapping at the president; Her black, funereal dress during the impeachment process in Congress – but this one seemed different. This moment felt more important. Perhaps it was the background to the doomed impeachment process in the Senate. Or Trump’s “Deal of the Century” for the Middle East, which is unlikely to go anywhere. Or his attack on the brink of war on Iran. Or maybe Pelosi’s drama was a political move to show the backbone of a democratic party that is desperately trying to count votes in Iowa. Or maybe it was none of it – maybe it was just spontaneous retribution, as she later told reporters. “He destroyed the truth, so I destroyed his speech,” she said. Regardless, the move worked. The next day, it wasn’t Trump making the headlines for hilarious statements, but Pelosi putting himself and the Democrats back in the spotlight at all costs. Trump himself shared more tweets about her than about his speech. But he has no one to blame except himself. If Trump taught Pelosi anything, no press is a bad press.

