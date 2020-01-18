Which states have the most physically active residents?

A new CDC study offers alarming statistics about Americans and physical inactivity.

Zach Dischner / Creative Commons

If you live in Washington (state) or DC (state), there is a good chance that you are physically active. The same applies to residents of Colorado, Oregon and Utah. Other than that? Then it doesn’t look that good.

This emerges from the results of a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was conducted over a four-year period and looked at activity levels for states and territories in the United States. Those who replied that they “did not participate in physical activities or exercises such as running, weight training, playing golf, gardening, or going to sports” were classified as “physically inactive” for the purposes of the study.

At Gizmodo, Ed Cara offers an analysis of the importance of the CDC report. First, there is this alarming statistic: “In all 50 states, at least 15 percent of adults said they were physically inactive, while in some regions of the country, almost 50 percent of adults said they had no exercise.”

The states listed above (plus Washington, DC) were the only ones where less than 20 percent of residents were considered physically inactive. Which locations had the largest proportion of physically inactive residents? According to the CDC report, this is a nine-way tie:

In 7 states (Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi) and in 2 U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and Guam), 30% or more of the adults were physically inactive.

Admittedly, we also live in a society in which people often find it difficult to take time to exercise and in which it is difficult to find the right work-life balance. The results of the CDC study are alarming, but not a big surprise.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Gizmodo