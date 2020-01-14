While Australia is burning, a plan for a joint fire brigade unit at sea is given a second glance

The devastating wave of forest fires that has devastated Australia has taken back interest in an unsolicited proposal from the Canadian government four years ago: an appeal to Canada and Australia to develop and share a few strategic squadrons for water bombers.

The field was initially created in a so-called green paper prepared by Quebec-based Davie Shipyard with the support of the Bombardier space company – and was the subject of high-level meetings between senior members of the liberal government, including a discussion with the then Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna.

The proposal – which was drafted before much of Fort McMurray, Alta., Was leveled by a natural fire in 2016, and long before the current Australian crisis – was silently suspended after the first throw.

It landed at a time when the Davie Shipyard from Lévis, Que. was lobbying hard for work under the National Shipbuilding Strategy and fetched political controversy around Vice Admiral Mark Norman and a supply ship from the company.

“I think when we initially proposed the idea, it was too early,” said Spencer Fraser, chief executive officer of Federal Fleet Services, who operates the Davie Shipyard. “There were still people in Canada and society who denied extreme weather and climate change. What’s important today, look, it’s real. So let’s do something about it.”

An artist’s representation of the proposed Canadian Australian Strategic Firefighting Initiative ship. (Davie Shipyard)

No one from the liberal government was willing to comment on Monday – but it was announced last week that officials in two federal departments had dusted the proposal and asked questions to Viking Air Ltd., the BC company that now owns the rights to the bomber CL-415 from Bombardier.

Although the threat of climate change was the focus of an intense political debate in Canada, most of that debate focused on policy measures such as the federal carbon tax.

Questions about how governments should respond to weather patterns that have already changed due to climate change have not played a major role in that debate.

Distribution of costs

The proposal – which was apparently shared informally by the companies with the Australians in 2016 – calls for the construction of a maximum of 14 ultra-modern water bombers and a new ship (or a converted older one) to transport the aircraft between the two countries.

“Their firing season is completely at a different time of the year than ours,” said Fraser.

“The idea would be to move strategic fire-fighting equipment from Canada, after our burning season, to Australia and vice versa. That way both groups of people – Australia and Canada – could share the costs, instead of one country that bears the costs.”

Provincial governments in Canada and national governments in Australia have jurisdiction over efforts to combat forest fires through a combination of government ownership and private assets.

“The idea is not to replace current companies that do firefighting,” Fraser said. “This is (intended) to have a second level, to have more assets (at the federal level) if things are really going badly.”

Australia has a shortage of water bombers

Military units in both countries have been instructed to help with natural fire outbreaks – usually by organizing evacuations, but occasionally on the front line of the forest fires themselves.

A few dozen Canadian fire brigade specialists are in Australia, but the country is struggling with a chronic shortage of water bombers.

Greg Mullins, the former fire commissioner of the state of New South Wales, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on January 3 that the country should use Canadian expertise and resources.

“Our prime minister should be on the phone now with Justin Trudeau from Canada and say,” Justin, we need 20 or more of your water-creating, custom-built water bombers who are mothballed during your winter, “he said.

Fraser said the companies originally involved in the field in 2016 studied the logistics of flying water bombers between Canada and Australia and concluded that it would be complicated, even dangerous, to refuel the aircraft en route in less than friendly countries.

Lyn and Peter Iverson overlook their burnt-out office and shed their ownership after a forest fire in the state of New South Wales on November 11, 2019. (Darren Pateman / The Associated Press)

Even before the current natural fire season, there was much debate in Australia about buying more fire extinguishers.

Another former deputy commissioner for fire and rescue in New South Wales, Ken Thompson, told ABC that the country needs more large aircraft that are available all year round.

“We have real concerns about the impact of climate change on fire behavior and we have very serious concerns about the small numbers of large aircraft available to support firefighters and local communities,” Thompson said on November 14. .

The Australian High Commission in Ottawa did not respond to CBC’s request for comment on Monday.

The original field that went to the Canadian government recommended a binational arrangement: the two countries would share an annual lease of $ 145 million and in return the companies would supply everything from planes and ships to crew members.

Fraser said the company does not have any approach and is open to proposals from both federal governments.

Dave Perry, vice president and senior analyst at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said he is aware of the proposal for the water bomber and believes the study deserves to be.

When governments talk about strategic national assets, they often mean defense assets such as fighter jets and warships. But depending on the country, certain industries or natural resources can also be considered as strategic national assets.

Perry said that climate change will force federal officials to redefine what they think is strategically vital to Canada’s interests and future survival.

“There is a categorical need to ensure that we use additional resources to minimize the effects of climate change,” he said.

Perry was at the fence about whether a fleet of shared water bombers is a solution, but the institutions mentioned should think in those terms.

“I don’t know if this is the kind that is needed or not, but it is an idea and something that is absolutely worth it to kick the tires,” he said.