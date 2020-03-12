While Congress is trying to save the MP of the government, it is awakening an increase in internal crack in the BJP – Indian News

Even as Congress prepares efforts to preserve the Madhya Pradesh government after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit and resignations close to lawmakers, opposition party Bharatiya Janata is also facing internal resentment over the possible election of chief minister, should Kamal Nath-led Congress lose the majority in to the National Assembly.

As many as 22 Congress legislators resigned as chairman of Prajapati NP on Tuesday, making Congress a minority in the assembly.

The BJP convened a meeting on Tuesday, speculating that it would elect a new legislative leader, a possible CM, if Nath fails to save the government.

Senior BJP leaders have said that the parliamentary party meeting is not on any agenda after there was opposition to the possibility of former CM chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan being elected head of the parliamentary party, replacing Gopal Bhargav.

Ahead of the meeting, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, Chouhan, State BJP President VD Sharma and other senior leaders met in Delhi to discuss the prevailing political atmosphere in the state after Congress MLAs started leaving the party last week.

The BJP leader said, “While Chouhan took the lead and they consulted at various levels in the party, a message pervaded Bhopal that they must be on guard.”

Another BJP leader, who is opposed to Chouhan, said it made sense in the party that other leaders must also get the opportunity as Chouhan has been holding a top ministerial post for 13 years and must be held accountable for the 2018 loss. Despite repeated attempts, Chouhan could not be reached for comment.

However, state BJP media chief Lokendra Parashar said, “They are nothing but speculation by the media from Delhi to Bhopal about such a coronation. Only Rajya Sabha elections were on the agenda of the meeting. No other matter was discussed …”

A BJP leader close to Chouhan said, “When Shivraj Singh Chouhan became Chief Minister in November 2005, the BJP was attacked by conflicts … Chouhan not only checked conflicts, the party ruled the state for 15 years, which was recorded in our He is a mass leader and has sufficient experience not only to lead the government, but also to establish all parties in the party. “

Political analyst Girijashankar said, “Whenever it comes to electing a leader for CM in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP central leadership will hardly neglect Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Even if the party chooses someone else, it will have to take Chouhan into confidence. given his popularity in the state and his command of administrative matters. “

Central BJP leaders on Wednesday declined to comment on developments in the state. One official, however, said Chouhan would decide to run the party.

