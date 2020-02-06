While coronavirus cases are on the rise, Hong Kong is preparing for quarantine

As Hong Kong prepares to quarantine anyone crossing the Chinese mainland border, infectious disease doctors and experts are warning that the area’s ability to protect itself against the corona virus is about to grow tested.

A steady stream of people passed the arrival area at the end of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge on Thursday, one of only two cross-country overland. Several told CBC News that they were leaving the mainland while they could.

“I heard about the quarantine order yesterday, so I decided to come back (early),” said Irene Kwok, who lives in Zhuhai, right next to Macau, but wanted to go to Hong Kong to take care of her mother.

“If we listen to the doctors, we wear face masks, we wash our hands and we have fewer meetings, then we can be healthy,” said another traveler, Anson Lee. Although he agreed to the difficult new accession measures, they also forced him to interrupt his visit to the mainland.

On Wednesday, the Hong Kong government announced that as of Saturday, everyone – Hong Kong resident or otherwise – arriving from China will have to spend the next 14 days in quarantine.

The decision marks a dramatic turning point in the city’s fight against the corona virus. So far, government leaders have insisted that it was crucial to keep the border open as much as possible for economic reasons.

Dire predictions

The development that seems to have changed the comparison may be that in six new cases discovered this week in Hong Kong, none of the patients had a connection with Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

One of the most prominent experts in the field of infectious diseases, Dr. Yuen Kwok-yung, told local media on Thursday that he believes the corona virus has crossed a crucial threshold – that it has reached the status of a “community outbreak”, as it appears until six recent cases have taken place locally instead of people who get the virus from someone who had visited China.

The total number of cases in Hong Kong – 22 confirmed positives, two suspected cases and one death – is modest compared to the nearly 30,000 cases on the side in China. But the count has risen steadily every day.

Healthcare providers involved in critical care say they are preparing for a tough time in the coming days and weeks.

Dr. Alfred Wong, a cardiologist at Tuen Mun Hospital in Hong Kong, told CBC News that he will soon be part of a so-called “dirty team” in charge of treating coronavirus patients.

“We will not only work in the isolated departments, but also be isolated from the rest of the world, our family, our friends, to reduce the chances of bringing the virus to the public,” he said in an interview in the Hospital.

Wong later posted a photo on Facebook that he was eating with his wife, sitting at the end of the table, and keeping her distance. “You can imagine all the emotions,” he told CBC.

Wong’s terrible prediction for the next 14 days is an echo of Yuen.

“It is almost certain that we have a catastrophe here in Hong Kong,” Wong said.

“Buy panic”

Although there are few signs of outright panic in Hong Kong, it is clear that there is a lot of fear. At a pharmacy in the Mong Kok shopping area on Thursday, a package of 10 face masks sold for $ 12 Cdn – about six times the normal price.

“The number of confirmed patients is increasing and there is a death case, so people are very worried, leading to panic purchases,” said store clerk Michael Jung. He said that with the quarantine of people coming from China, prices will only rise.

“When the supply from China drops, the supply (in Hong Kong) drops immediately and people go crazy,” says Jung.

On Wednesday, an estimated 10,000 people participated in a line-up that stretched several blocks through a Kowloon neighborhood after a supplier announced that they would make 500,000 masks available at low prices.

Social media websites are full of photos of store shelves emptied by people who stock toilet paper and other cleaning supplies for their home in case they can’t go out for a while.

Old fears

Whenever CBC spoke to people about their concerns about the corona virus, they cited the example of SARS 17 years ago.

Just like this new corona virus, SARS from China has crossed the border to destroy Hong Kong. By the time it was over, 1,700 people had been infected on the territory and 300 had died.

The epicenter of that outbreak was the high-rise complex of Amoy Gardens in the Jordan Valley in Kowloon. The health authorities believe that a Chinese man visiting his brother brought the virus with him and that it was fed through this tightly packed group of towers and sick people through faulty sewer pipes.

Resident Wilson Yip was a member of the city council at the time and said that the latest coronavirus worries him even more because it seems to affect many more people.

“I think this can be more (dangerous) than SARS,” he said, standing next to Block E, one of the buildings that was evacuated in 2003.

He said that face masks at that time were hard to come by and that few people took the issue of good hygiene seriously. While now almost everyone on the street or in a public place covers his face.

Yip said he was encouraged by the decision of the Chinese government to quarantine the city of Wuhan, as well as by the Hong Kong government’s measures to effectively limit border crossings to everyone except emergency journeys.

“I have more self-confidence. Both the government and citizens are fairly aware compared to 17 years earlier,” Yip said.

Politically divided

Politically, however, Hong Kong remains deeply divided about its response to the outbreak.

The city was already polarized after months of anti-government protests in the summer and fall against the administration of Carrie Lam, and what critics saw as overreach by the Chinese government.

While the black masks of the street protesters are currently being put away, Hong Kong’s health workers have filled the void with rotating strikes and daily picket lines, and have called on Lam to completely close the area.

The announcement about quarantine has been seen as too little and too late.

Alfred Wong, the cardiologist, who supports the notable health workers, argued that the only way Hong Kong can get through the coronavirus crisis is to completely shut itself off from its giant neighbor.

“This is a matter of all or nothing,” he said. “If you have closed some (border crossings) and leave others open, I mean, you actually just leave the border open.”