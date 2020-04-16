While COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Russia, the Kremlin is struggling to respond

Oddly enough, the Russian state television host did not bury the bad news while conducting the show.

“We are now following the same pattern as Italy,” said Yevgeny Popov in an extraordinary face-to-face meeting just two weeks ago, when the host of the popular Russian talk show 60 Minutes said the government was controlling the epidemic of coronavirus.

Now, the most popular news programs funded by the Kremlin from Russia tell people that they should prepare for thousands of deaths.

Along with that change in messaging there has also come a change in President Vladimir Putin’s behavior.

Moving messages

Putin had maintained an unusually low profile as the virus spread, preferring to make good news reports such as paid holidays for workers and help for businesses, while leaving unpopular decisions such as imposing quarantine on lower-level officials.

But this week, a worried-looking Putin took daily speeches, stressing that the situation has become terrible and that the Russians should prepare for many other bad news.

Russian military vehicles pass in front of apartment buildings during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Ekaterinburg. (Alexei Kolchin / Reuters)

“Truly extraordinary measures are needed to stop the spread of the infection,” he said Tuesday in a speech from a conference room at his estate outside Moscow, where he has been locked up for the past two weeks after meeting doctors who later proved positive. for COVID -19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Officially, Russia has recorded over 25,000 coronavirus cases and 198 deaths, but many local doctors and officials believe these numbers do not reflect the true extent of the epidemic.

Putin, who after 20 years in power rarely reverses course on any important political issue, has suddenly backtracked many.

A nationwide referendum that would allow him to serve up to two more six years of the president’s postponed term, and withdrew from an oil price war with Saudi Arabia that had initiated and agreed to limit Russian oil production in an agreement aimed at supporting the crashing ruble.

WATCH | Russia is struggling to contain the increasing cases of COVID-19

Police repress those who break self-isolation orders as the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases put hospitals to the test in Russia’s two largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg. 01:14

Party postponed

But the biggest reversal came on Wednesday with the decision to postpone the May 9 parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe – an extremely symbolic event, probably more important for many Russians than the Olympics.

Accumulated in national pride and symbolism, the annual event is always a demonstration of military power, but doubly this year, as it was designed to be a personal celebration of Putin’s long reign at the top of the Russian political hierarchy. The Kremlin had repeatedly denied that it would ever consider moving the celebration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link from his residence outside Moscow. (Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin via Reuters)

But with the tension on Russia’s insufficient health system manifesting itself everywhere, the plan to bring together tens of thousands of soldiers and spectators for the show in Moscow’s Red Square now appears to be too great a risk for the country’s leadership.

The video released Wednesday by the independent Echo radio station in Moscow showed patients in a St. Petersburg hospital, apparently with pneumonia, lying in the corridors on bare mattresses.

“There is no oxygen (for patients),” said the doctor who shot the video in a commentary that accompanied it.

In the city of Ufa, 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow, 1,100 patients and staff from the Kuvatov clinical hospital were quarantined in the last 10 days after COVID-19 broke into the facility.

Dr. Rimma Kanalova works at the Kuvatov Clinical Hospital in Ufa, where 1,100 patients and staff are now quarantined after COVID-19 raided the facility. (Skype via Corinne Seminoff / CBC)

In an interview with CBC News on Monday, Dr. Rimma Kamalova, who heads the hospital’s rheumatology department and is quarantined in the facility, said that when the outbreak began, regional health authorities declined to test patients with coronavirus.

“According to our policies … we couldn’t test coronavirus,” he said.

“At that time we were ordered not to give this diagnosis and take the relevant measures (mitigation).”

He spoke to CBC News pending the results of his COVID-19 test, noting that he was already showing high fever and other symptoms. Every other doctor in his ward is also sick, he said.

“We were extremely worried about this. (The patients) would enter the hospital, be hospitalized and then treated, then discharge and return to their cities, towns and regions.”

Rebel doctors

Once the scale of the epidemic became clear, he says, the same health authorities who ordered them not to test the coronavirus accused them of leaving it out of control.

On April 6, the situation had become too extreme to be ignored and the entire hospital had been quarantined without anyone, including staff, being allowed to enter or leave.

In the northern Komi region, the Moscow Times reports that six hospitals are undergoing similar quarantine.

In Moscow, 13 million residents live mainly in very close skyscrapers. The city has two thirds of active cases in the country.

Hospital admissions are increasing, according to the mayor of the city, and videos on social media widely released this week have shown long lines of ambulances waiting to leave patients. Some drivers complained that they had been in line for 15 hours.

More and more doctors come forward and risk their positions and their reputation to talk about the deteriorating situation.

Failed tests

In a series of interviews, several doctors told CBC News that Russian health authorities wasted the first few opportunities to contain the virus, in part because the tests were incorrect.

“The sensitivity of the tests is around 65-70%,” said Dr. Pavel Brand, who works in a private clinic in Moscow.

“So sometimes we don’t know if the person died from COVID or something else. And so we put them in another part of the statistics, which is why the statistics are low.”

Russia has developed its own COVID-19 tests that the government claims that more than one million people have been administered, but there has been repeated criticism of a large number of false negatives.

There were also long delays in verifying positive results, as only one facility in Siberia was equipped to do so.

A medical specialist wearing protective gear comes out of an ambulance outside a hospital for COVID-19 infected patients on the outskirts of Moscow on Tuesday. (Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters)

Infection specialist Alexei Yakovlev at Moscow’s Medsi hospital said that most of the first cases of COVID-19 were treated as pneumonia by the health authorities, and only now has the Russian government agreed to combine counting both.

“The number of patients with severe pneumonia is increasing and my feeling is that we have not yet peaked,” he told CBC News.

He said he expected a dramatic spike in both deaths and active cases in the coming days once the combined figures for COVID-19 and pneumonia are released.

Crushed companies

The Kremlin also appears to be increasingly concerned about the economic consequences of the closure of Moscow and other Russian cities.

Anastasia Tatulova, owner of Anderson Cafe’s catering services in Moscow, said the government put companies like her in an impossible position when she ordered employees to stay home from work for April, but still expected who paid dozens of workers.

“We don’t have safety nets,” he said. “These decrees come out and, well, it seems they don’t even understand the basics of how a business is created in Russia.”

Anastasia Tatulova owns Anderson Cafe in Moscow and urged the Russian government to do more to help small businesses try to survive the pandemic. (Alexei Sergeev / CBC)

Putin responded on Wednesday by offering small businesses up to $ 160 Cdn per employee per month as long as the company retains most of its employees.

Looking ahead, the Russian statistics agency says that average monthly wages fluctuate between $ 850 and $ 1,300 Cdn, depending on the exchange rate.

Renowned economist Alexei Kudrin, architect of many of Russia’s most successful financial reforms and now public expenditure auditor, told a Russian trade publication that the economic implications of the epidemic are close to disaster.

He predicts that over eight million Russians could be unemployed by the end of 2020, a threefold increase since the start of the crisis.

Compared to Canada, which has a solid unemployment system and has introduced other benefits to help during the emergency, Russia’s social support is relatively scarce.

The Russian news agency TASS reports that the amount available for a single person per month varies between $ 30 and $ 150 Cdn.