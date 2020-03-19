While Covid-19 concerns are growing, everyone arriving from abroad can get their stamps – Indian News

India is considering stamping with indelible ink the hands of all international arrivals in the country to help the government monitor and punish people who avoid mandatory quarantine in the 14 days it takes to protect those infected without symptoms or mild symptoms from the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the community.

“With so many people resisting quarantine, the government is considering punching and punishing people manually for home quarantine. People should be more socially responsible, but with so many cases of people fleeing and breaking quarantine, we need to find ways to ensure compliance with the law to protect community from infection, ”said Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“Hospitals are crowded. We need patient beds. As the numbers grow, we can’t use hospital beds for suspected cases. Home quarantine is needed,” he said.

Hospitals, including AIIMS and Safdarjung, have canceled elective operations and asked these people to schedule appointments in the outpatient department after three weeks, if possible, to reduce the risk of exposure to infection.

Travel restrictions, testing and social distancing, including suspected household and at-risk cases, helped China halt community transfer, with the country not reporting new cases being transferred locally on Wednesday for the first time since early December. China reported 81,000 cases and 3,245 deaths.

“People who resist surveillance and quarantine have become a major barrier to infection control. As the infection spreads to almost all countries, the government will have to carry out a home quarantine to stop the infection,” said a senior public health expert, requesting anonymity.

The results of a small sample of about 1,000 cases hospitalized with severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs) across India found no community infection in India.

As of Monday, all arrivals at Mumbai airports have a “home quarantine” on the back of their hands with a date that will indicate when their 14-day isolation should end.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India, accounting for about a quarter of India’s Covid-19 cases.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus