While customers store their shares amid the locked Covid-19 fear, Nestle reports its best sales growth in 5 years.

Reuters

latest update: April 24, 2020, 5:59 PM IST

Swiss food giant Nestle reported its best quarterly sales growth in nearly five years on Friday as consumers ranged from Purina pet food to Nescafe coffee to frozen meals to prepare. To prevent corrupt virus damage.

Sales in North America and Europe were particularly strong in March, boosting overall growth of 4.3% in the first three months of the year, the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years and above analysts’ expectations of a 3% increase.

In North America, sales of Purina Pet care products have increased by two digits, while Nescafe and Matte Coffee drinks have seen a one-digit increase. Consumers also got most of DiGiorno and Hot Pockets frozen food and respected their recent trade deal.

In Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, most of Nestle’s product categories have gained market share, the company said. Maggi noodles and herbal products of the Garden Gourmet brand performed well, although water sales declined due to less eating.

“Most markets, especially in North America and Europe, saw significant growth in March, which was partly supported by the consumer warehouse,” Nestlé said in a statement.

Nestlé’s stock traded up 1.4 percent in early trading on Friday, beating the Swiss blue chip index.

Jeffrey’s analysts say Nestlé outperformed its rivals, trading 24.8 times higher than Unilor’s 20.9 times and Danone’s 14.5 times.

Unilever announced on Thursday that its main sales are stable in the first quarter. Unilever is increasingly exposed to emerging markets where viral crowns have occurred earlier, causing severe pressures to reduce consumer spending.

For Nestle, key sales in Asia fell 4.6 percent as customers in China moved away from most restaurants and shops in most of the fourth quarter, but online sales increased there. The Swiss company also announced that prices have fallen in North America and Europe.

New initiatives

Nestlé has said it has launched a 500 million Swiss franc ($ 512 million) program to help the cafes and restaurants it needs by extending payment terms and suspending coffee machine rental costs. It also agreed to comply with orders from its dairy producers, who face “significant demand disruptions”.

Nestlé also said it was considering strategic options, including selling sweet Yinlu peanuts and canned rice alcoholic beverages in China. The businesses sold 700 million Swiss francs last year.

The company also maintains its outlook for the year, which aims to continually improve organic sales growth, which will determine the impact of acquisition or transfer, and higher operating profit margins.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Vontobel, said: “Despite the ongoing challenges in the supply chain and the rapid needs of consumers, the company has been able to achieve strong growth, adding that confirmation of its 2020 goals demonstrates Nestlé’s ability to navigate. Has a coronavirus crisis.

Considering the changes in its product portfolio, total sales for the three months to the end of March decreased by 6.2% to 20.8 billion Swiss francs ($ 21.3 billion), mainly due to trade in Skin Skin and the United States last year. Was.