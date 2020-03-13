While government suspends visas, airlines watch skinny summer amid coronavirus epidemic – News from India

So far, 16 foreign airlines have canceled 492 international flights due to a new coronavirus epidemic, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri reported on Thursday.

Domestic carriers also hit, as 93 flights were canceled weekly by Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir.

Fresh bookings and occupancy on domestic flights have been reduced by 15-20% due to the epidemic among travelers.

According to IndiGo, there have been 15-20% weekly bookings in daily bookings in recent days.

“In January and February, IndiGo experienced a modest impact on coronaviruses. We canceled all flights to China and Hong Kong and lowered our frequency in certain other Southeast Asian markets. This capacity has been redeployed to other markets without materially affecting our revenue, “the airline said. The carrier expects quarterly earnings to be affected by the cancellation.

In addition, the rupee also depreciated sharply, which will negatively affect dollar liabilities, primarily at the expense of capitalized operating leases.

“The government’s decision will have an impact on international travel and overseas travel. There are no restrictions or tips for domestic travel at this time. The period from February to the end of March is usually a lean period due to the review season, but there is a slowdown in demand for the upcoming summer holiday season, especially The international situation is still dynamic, so it is difficult to quantify the real impact on our business and industry in general, “said Rajesh Magow, CEO of MakeMyTrip Group.

Domestic carriers have also noted that pressure on the Industry may be temporary.

“The aviation sector is under a lot of pressure. But it’s temporary. We’ve been here before. SpiceJet is far better than many others to hit these turbulences. I firmly believe this is an opportunity for SpiceJet, the government and the aviation ecosystem to create more efficient and sustainable structures for upcoming growth. SpiceJet will emerge even stronger from this, “said Ajay Singh, President and CEO, SpiceJet.

The government on Wednesday suspended all visas for India as Covid-19 cases in the country jumped sharply and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. A total of 74 people have been infected in India, the Union Health Ministry showed.

The Union Ministry of Health has announced that all existing visas – except diplomatic, official, UN / international organizations, employment visas and projects – will be suspended by 15 April. “This will take effect from 1200 GMT on March 13, 2020, at the port of departure,” it was said.

The travel and tourism industry is looking at a loss of about 8,500 crowns. The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) also on Thursday appealed to the government seeking to review the travel ban after 10 days and to subtract the goods and services tax (GST) in the sector for a period of one month or reduce rates for the next financial years.

“The situation in India is under control and not so serious compared to other countries due to the proactive steps taken by the government. However, a month-long travel ban to India will have a cascading economic impact and will lead to job losses across the hotel, airline and travel sectors. We estimate that this will lead to a direct loss of no less than ~ 8,500 crore, ”said Rajesh Mudgill, IATO secretary.

India supplies about 10.3 million tourists and 27 million departing travelers annually. The tourism industry has shrunk by almost 50% since February onwards, said Subash Goyal, chairman of the Tourism and Hospitality Council, Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM).

“We are almost 100% canceling all reservations due to the government’s decision to abolish all visas. The government should review the decision within a week or 10 days as this will have a direct impact on trade. Exporting and importing essential products, including medicines and chemicals, should The tourism industry is contributing to each of the 15 jobs in the country, and this move will create more unemployment. We should reintroduce e-visas to safe countries and even OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) card holders, ” .

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus