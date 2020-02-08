While Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers strive for the success of Mike Shanahan and John Elway, patience is part of the National Sport equation

Mike Shanahan

GREEN BAY – The conversation started with a memory.

Mike Shanahan knew the reason for the call and disagreed with the premise. After all, his greatest success as a Denver Broncos coach had been that quarterback John Elway got two Super Bowl rings to end his career in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – after Elway the Broncos under his previous coach to three previous Super Bowls had led Dan Reeves.

And Shanahan understood that the Green Bay Packers were hoping to pursue a similar roadmap for Aaron Rodgers for the past few years – trying to do so with one of Shanahan’s former assistant coaches and charges: Matt LaFleur, who had been Washington’s Redskins quarterbacks -Trainer from 2010 to 2013 under Shanahan.

Just when the Broncos had risen from a successful, experienced coach and had placed their hopes in a young, innovative, offensive-minded coach in Shanahan, the Packers had done the same thing when they fired and committed Mike McCarthy with four games in his 13th season had LaFleur in January 2019.

For Shanahan, however, one important detail had to be highlighted in the parallel between working with Elway and LaFleur’s job with Rodgers: it didn’t come together immediately for him and his quarterback.

Indeed, the Shanahan-Elway marriage is remembered for these successive Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII titles, but it is often forgotten in the fog of history that these championships were held together in season three and fourth.

“In my first year (1995) we were 8-8,” Shanahan recalled on a phone interview just before the Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game last month – coached by his son Kyle. “And my second year there (1996) was 13-3 – but we lost to Jacksonville in the playoffs.”

The schedule for his elusive first NFL title to Elway, which came at the expense of a 1997 Packers team that struggled to create two of its own, should be of particular interest to Packers fans as the team progresses an unexpected 13-3 and reached the NFC title game in the first year of the LaFleur-Rodgers marriage.

Why? Because while it’s easy to say that the Packers in their quest to secure Rodgers another championship for his Super Bowl XLV title, suffered a playoff loss like the one LaFleur and Packers had with the 49ers on January 1, now prematurely 19 could also prove incredibly valuable.

It was certainly for Shanahan, who saw the Jaguar defeat in the AFC Divisional Playoffs as a crucial moment for him and saw his role in Elway’s rebirth.

“I was on three Super Bowls with John and we had lost all three. In fact, we were embarrassed in all three cases, ”said Shanahan, who was Elways Quarterbacks coach with the Broncos when they lost Super Bowls XXI, XXII and XXIV after the 1986, 1987 and 1989 seasons, but as an offensive coordinator the 49ers from worked from 1992 to ’94.

“When I got back (to Denver), one of the interesting things for me was how much I learned when I went to San Francisco. Because I was on three Super Bowls and lost all three in Denver, what a learning experience it was for me these three years (in San Francisco) to experience an organization that had won four and how they ran their business.

“When I got back, I gave John my philosophy of what I thought to win a Super Bowl. But in this game in Jacksonville, I didn’t actually feel that I was doing a very good job in this game coaching. And I told him our goal was to get back into the playoffs and act differently.

“I thought I had done a bad job on our schedule. (And) once you lose in the playoffs, never forget. So when we had other options, I did it a little differently – and I thought it helped us. “

Like his mentor, LaFleur suffered a brutal 49-year playoff loss, and it’s up to him to use it as a learning experience. In Shanahan’s case, the lesson he learned from the defeat against the Jaguars was that he had to bet less on Elway and more on the game in progress – namely, future Pro Football Hall of Fame center-back Terrell Davis.

Elway had fallen more than 40 times against Jacksonville, while Davis had only received 14 carry balls (for 91 yards). From that day on, Shanahan wanted to commit a crime that reduced Elway’s burden of carrying the team.

If that sounds familiar, it should be like this: LaFleur, who had learned from Shanahan, tried the same this season by running back Aaron Jones, who had his first 1000-yard season and the lead in the regular season in touchdowns in the NFL took over. At the end of the year, even Rodgers seemed to accept his changed role and admitted: “I don’t have to throw 40 touchdowns to win.” Elsewhere in the year, Rodgers spoke of how successful games were for him now through “efficiency”, ” Take care of football “,” put us in the right controls “and” put us in the right protection system “.

“We were 0-3 in Super Bowls and were not even close. When we finally won, it was because of the balance that we had. And with John’s leadership and his game, it obviously wasn’t where he won the games Shanahan said, “John bought it straight away. At the same time, it takes a while for you to get used to the many statistics.

“Ultimately, it’s just about winning this championship. John wanted that more than anything. “

And Rodgers insists that he wants it – another title.

“It definitely hurts a bit more than when you started your career just because you realize how difficult it is to get to that point,” said Rodgers after losing to the NFC Championship Game. “After all the changes this post season and after installing a new system and program, you thought it was special because it just didn’t make sense.

“We weren’t chosen by most people to win our division, and we found a way to not only do that, but also to win a home game and get to that point.” (It) felt almost like it should be, so that’s a little more disappointing. Then you realize that I don’t have as many years ahead as I did behind me. It is (still) disappointing. “

Any Packers fan old enough to chase that night of January 1998 will surely remember how Elway flew helicopters late in the game on a quarterback fight near the goal line, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen the Vince Lombardi trophy hoisted and announced that “this is … for John!” to the Qualcomm Stadium crowd.

Could the same thing happen to Rodgers? Had the Packers beaten the 49ers, Rodgers would have returned to the Super Bowl after a nine-year absence – which would have been the longest period between Super Bowl appearances by a quarterback in NFL history. Now, at the age of 36, he will seek a return trip in 2020 after a ten-year drought.

In 2019, Rodgers ended the regular season with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions for 4,002 yards and a passer rating of 95.4, the third lowest in his career as a starter. He was well below what he announced during his 2011 NFL MVP season (4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns, six interceptions, 122.5 rating) and 2014 (4,381 yards, 38 touchdowns, five interceptions, 112.2 rating).

“The only thing Aaron did was that he already won a Super Bowl. So it’s a little different because John has been in so many Super Bowls, but we didn’t make it. It was a goal of his before he ended his career to win one, “said Shanahan.” I’m sure about Aaron. If you won one, you want to win another. I’m sure that’s his attitude. “

It is – and then some. And although Rodgers was only 14 for the Super Bowl XXXII, he sees some similarities between Elway’s late career success and his own hopes for another title.

“When I think of John Elway, when I think he flies helicopters with such a great run, I think about what I thought as a young boy who watched and thought, ‘Oh man, how great it would be in there to play a Super Bowl and a helicopter for a big first down and a game for a win? ‘”Said Rodgers. “And when I think of John, I also think:” Oh man, he was so old! “Because he was at the end of his career and I was just a teenager. But now you have to have a perspective and understand that there are many parallels.”

“I appreciate the history of the game. But I still feel like they won two Super Bowls, but John only played Mike for four seasons.

“I hope to do more with Matt than that.”

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best over the past three decades to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And although this isn’t always the easiest thing, their success has given the Packers something that no other NFL team in the past century can claim: Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.

