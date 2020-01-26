While others throw away leftover food, restaurateur Paulette Johnson is feeding America’s homeless

Dallas restauranteur Paulette Johnson is guided by Proverbs 22: 9, which says, “The generous are blessed themselves because they share their food with the poor.”

Inspired

Johnson, who owned Martin Luther’s Trucker’s Cafe in 1910

King, boulevard. South Dallas closes every Monday when most restaurants are on

There is a lot going on this day and countless customers are bustling.

Johnson closes every Monday to keep the 22: 9 saying, and reserves that day for homeless people who come to eat and drink.

Photo credit: WFAA / screenshot

The restaurant fills up quickly when she opens her doors, but everyone gets a number so they can get a warm platter of southern cuisine – no matter how busy the dining area, no one is turned away, according to The Black Detour.

An estimated 553,742 people are homeless in the U.S. on a given night. This is from the latest national estimate at the time (January 2017).

This corresponds to a rate of approximately 17 homeless per 10,000 population of the general population.

According to endhomelessness.org, homelessness increased nationally by 0.7 percent from 2016 to 2017.

The largest increases were recorded for unaccompanied children and young adults (14.3 percent increase), people with chronic homelessness (12.2 percent increase) and people with unprotected homelessness (9.4 percent increase).

However, the number of homeless family members decreased by 5.2 percent.

At the

In the Trucker’s Café you get a warm meal, clothes, shoes and toiletries.

“I

Just feel blessed that someone is out here to take care of people like us. ”

Barbara Jameson told ABC 8 WFAA.

Johnson’s heart is always flooded with excitement when Monday comes, because on that day she can feed the needy according to Scripture instructions.

“There is no word, I just feel good,” Johnson told ABC 8 WFAA. “I’ll hurt all day in the morning, have everything at my feet, have to do with my health, but when I see these guys, everything goes away.”

Johnson

had been homeless before. She grew up in a battered women’s shelter.

“I

Thank god you woke me up. Do what I’m doing today. Because I know people

You fight here every day, ”Johnson said in tears. “It still is

It’s hard for me, but I’m just worried about everyone I could help. It is only

Me, and if I can help and put a smile on people’s faces, that’s all I need. “