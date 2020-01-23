While the US threatens to retaliate against digital taxes, Canada is waiting for OECD talks

As the US continues to threaten reprisals against other countries if they proceed to a digital services tax, Canadian trade minister says that the question of how to ensure that profitable search engines, social media platforms and online stores pay their fair share can only be done in a multilateral way be tackled base.

France is preparing for internet companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook with a 3 percent tax on the income from their digital activities in that country. Canada will eventually follow the example of France – but for the time being it is not willing to do it alone.

During the transit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Minister Mary Small said on Wednesday that her government is looking at this issue in terms of what is in the interest of Canadian companies.

“I think it’s important to address this on a multilateral basis,” she said. “You have to go through those processes.”

Taxing multinational technology companies was part of the re-election platform of the liberals, who are committed to “working on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) standard to ensure that international digital companies whose products are consumed in Canada collect and pay the same tax level as Canadian digital companies. “

The proposal would tax the revenue from online advertising and user data sales for digital companies with global revenues of more than $ 1 billion and Canadian revenues of more than $ 40 million. The Liberal platform predicted $ 2020 million in new revenue in 2020-21 by “allowing multinational tech giants to pay their fair share.”

But Canada may not be able to continue with its plans and fund this type of income this spring. Taxing multinational technology companies is easier said than done.

US warned Canada not to proceed

Digital business models cross borders: a company can have its headquarters and be taxed in one country, while benefiting from its business activities in many others.

That is why the 36 OECD member states are trying to reach an international agreement by mid-2020 on how to tax digital companies. Governments share a common concern: multinationals settle in jurisdictions with low taxes and avoid taxes in others.

Ng told CBC News on Wednesday that Canada should continue to work through this process.

Last fall, the American Chamber of Commerce was one of the American industry groups that urged the Trump government to oppose Canada’s approval of a French-style digital tax.

American digital companies believe they can be subject to “double taxation”, ultimately paying taxes on the same income in both countries – something that should prevent the existing US-Canada tax treaty.

The American groups warned that the liberal proposal could undermine American investment in the Canadian technology sector and be inconsistent with Canada’s international trade commitments.

The rules of the World Trade Organization, as well as trade agreements such as the recently renegotiated North American free trade agreement, should prevent discrimination between foreign and domestic companies in areas such as tax policy. Countries may not make arbitrary rules to favor the system in favor of their own companies.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party also proposed to tax digital companies in previous elections, said “it makes no sense at all” that an international foreign company could make money in Canada and not have to pay taxes.

Speaking during a break in caucus meetings Wednesday in preparation for the return of the lower house next week, Singh said that when working class people pay their fair share, it is wrong for multinationals to do something else. He wiped the risk of retribution.

“I don’t think we should live in fear of Mr. Trump. I don’t think we should make decisions based on fear,” he said. “Especially when our decisions are the right thing to do.”

French tax now withheld

Conversations Wednesday in Davos brought a temporary resilience to a heated trade dispute over the French tax, which targets companies with a worldwide turnover of more than 750 million euros ($ 1.09 billion Canadian) and French revenues of more than 25 million euros ( $ 36 million Canadian).

The thresholds are intended to give French starting companies room to grow.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he agreed to postpone the taxation until December – after the next US election cycle – in exchange for a commitment from US Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin to await retaliatory measures that President Donald Trump threatened to impose French exports such as champagne and cheese.

Other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Spain and Great Britain, are considering similar taxes.

Sajid Javid, the British Chancellor of the Minister of Finance (Finance Minister), told a panel in Davos Wednesday that his country plans to maintain its two percent tax as a “temporary tax” in April until there is an international agreement how to proceed.

Mnuchin then told the same panel discussion that the couple had to “have a few private conversations” because such a tax would be discriminatory.

“If people just want to levy taxes randomly on our digital companies, we will consider levying taxes randomly on their car companies,” Mnuchin said.

More talks between Le Maire, Mnuchin and the head of the OECD, José Ángel Gurría, are expected on Thursday.

Gurría urged the countries to take the “time and space” needed to close a deal and avoid bilateral confrontations.