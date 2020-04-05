While Trump was saying Coronavirus “was a hoax,” we were saving lives

On Sunday, on NBC’s quote “Meet the Press,” Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) stated that President Donald Trump claimed the coronavirus “was a riot” while “acting to save the lives of our citizens.” “.

Inslee said: “The evidence that Dr. Birx has repeatedly pointed out indicates that we have been successful in smoothing the curve. This has happened because we have acted relatively soon. We have a staged way forward. We are one of the most important initiatives. aggressively at home and maintaining healthy startups in the U.S. And I think this has a reason to believe it has been demonstrably successful and I’m glad we can find it relatively soon. While the President said this wasn’t a problem, I want to. to say it was misleading We were acting to save the lives of our citizens in various states, including the state of California and Washington It is nice to know that if you act aggressively and you realize that even though you think today Well, tomorrow it can bite you well, I think it’s one of the sensations. “

“I think it would be nice to have a national stay at home,” he continued. “And the reason is that even if Washington comes above it, this if another state cannot, it can reach our borders two months from now. So it is important to have national success. But I want to reiterate. We are a long way from being out of the woods. We have nowhere to go to proclaim victory over this horrible virus.

