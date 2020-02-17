[whiskey-flat-days-to-be-held-in-kernville-this-weekend]

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Choose a trip back again to the Wild West and working experience the record of Kern County this weekend.

Whiskey Flat Times is occurring in downtown Kernville, with festivities kicking off on Friday. The yearly party incorporates a parade, rodeos, music and a lot more to rejoice the town’s western heritage.

See the full agenda beneath:

Friday, Feb. 14

Road Dance: SoCal region band Crimson Headed Strangers will execute at five p.m. at Circle Park.

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. – Whiskey Flat Days Parade: Grand Marshal is Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason.

12 p.m. – Schoeppner Amusement Carnival opens on Kern River Generate.

12 p.m. – Songs: The band Backflow on the most important stage on Tobias Rd.

one p.m. – Wild West Daze Rodeo: The Rodeo will be held at the McNally Rodeo Arena. There will be Open up group roping, bull using, cover race, open barrel race, junior barrel race, calf scramble, sheep riding and much more.

1 p.m. – Whiskey Flat Encampment opens: Cowboy and Mountain Person Encampments on Scodie Avenue across from the Rodeo Grounds. You will see history and gunfights. There will be a Wells Fargo station and eatery, chuck wagon cook’n and espresso, horse trader and livery. There’ll be a horse shoe’n and horse doctor’n, the Whiskey Flats Saloon, a Justice of the Peace, a saddle maker and leather craft, a bathtub home, beautifier and hygienist, storytellers of the Old West, mining and sawmill demonstrations and a Civil War Confederate camp.

2 p.m. – “First Heat” frog leaping contest: Held on the Contest Stage on Piute Road.

4 p.m. – Music: Backflow is on the major phase.

Sunday, Feb. 16

eight a.m. – Whiskey Flat Encampment opens

nine a.m. – New music: Kern River Band on the Primary Stage.

10 a.m. – Schoeppner Amusement Carnival opens on Kern River Travel

11 a.m. – “Final Heat” frog jumpin’ contest on the Contest Phase

11 a.m. – Costume Contest: Signal ups for the grownup and child 1860s-period costume contest begin on the Primary Phase. Judging begins at noon.

1 p.m. – Wild West Daze Rodeo at the McNally Rodeo Arena

1 p.m. – Whiskerino contest: Signal up prior to judging begins at one: 30 p.m.

two p.m. – Pet Parade contest: Signal up prior to judging begins at two: 30 p.m.

three p.m. – Whiskey Flat Mayor campaign winner declared at the Key Phase

four p.m. – Tunes: Kern River Band on the Major Phase.