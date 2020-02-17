[whiskey-flat-times-festival-wraps-up-in-kernville]

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of men and women arrived out for the 63rd annual Whiskey Flat Times pageant in Kernville in excess of the weekend.

The celebration was stuffed with audio, rodeos, foods, a carnival and far more.

The competition is an ode to the Wild, Wild West days and delivers a exceptional way to look again on Kern County’s historical past. It is held each and every President’s Day weekend.

At the Whiskey Flat Encampment you can obtain a whole record demonstration.

Attendee Andrea Heredia and her spouse and children have been coming to the festival for numerous several years. She says they get pleasure from looking at all people dressed up and taken again to a distinct time in background.

“I like the fact that they gown it up, take it back to a minor little bit of the aged instances,” said Heredia.