Whisky Distillery Glen Luss Being Built in a National Park

Nevertheless a further rationale to recognize the great outside when we can: it now arrives with whisky.

The before long-to-open up Glen Luss Distillery will be the initially distillery and brewery on the shores of Loch Lomond, positioned in the heart of the Loch Lomond & Trossachs Nationwide Park in Scotland.

As Whisky Advocate notes, the micro-distillery will also purpose as a brewery and make gins, flavored vodkas and an assortment of rums. The start out-up presently has a solitary malt (designed from locally-grown ingredients) in the works.

Glen Luss plans to open in early 2021 and will with any luck , turn out to be a large attraction for the area’s million-additionally website visitors. The distillery has now promised to recruit 30 percent of its workforce from in the Luss and Arden Parish. And as element of a sustainability pledge, the business will use some current infrastructure and aid craft a website traffic system to encourage pedestrian use inside the park and city.

If you want to be a portion of the opening procedure, the distillery has about a week still left in its Founders Club fundraiser, with benefits ranging from personal excursions to owning your own 50L quarter cask.

