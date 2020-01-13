“Whisper House” skims across the surface of his characters, both real and spooky

Mikaela Sullivan, Leo Spiegel and Kevin Webb in a scene from the premiere of ‘Whisper House’ at Black Button Eyes Productions in Chicago. Evan Hanover

The fog that “Whisper House” cannot break through comes down to the makers and their strange mismatch of tones.

Almost a quarter of a century ago, Duncan Sheik was just as inevitable. ‘Barely Breathing’, the lead single of the self-titled debut album by the singer-songwriter, spent more than a year on Billboard’s Hot 100 hit list in 1996 and 1997, and Sheik earned a Grammy nomination for the best male pop vocal performance.

Sheikh has never had a hit, but he is far from a miracle with one hit; in the past two decades he has become a respected composer of music theater. After writing a score for a 2002 Public Theater production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”, Sheik won a Tony Award for his first Broadway outing, 2006 exciting form-bending “Spring Awakening.”

Sheik returned to Broadway in 2013 with an adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis novel ‘American Psycho’ and a new musical based on the 1969 film ‘Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice’, with Sheik penning the score, Off Broadway opens later this month.

But it is Sheik’s immediate successor to his “Spring Awakening” success currently being offered at the Athenaeum Theater. A whispering ghost story entitled ‘Whisper House’, this curious piece premiered in San Diego’s Old Globe Theater in 2010 and only now has its premiere in Chicago, in a production of the brave Black Button Eyes Productions. To be charitable to Sheikh, you can get it up to a second-year slump.

Written with playwright Kyle Jarrow, whose own resume includes delightful off-kilter projects such as “A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant” and the musical “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Whisper House” set at a lighthouse on the Maine coast in 1942 Ten-year-old Christopher (Leo Spiegel), whose father’s death in the war led his mother to go to a psychiatric ward, was sent here to stay with an aunt he didn’t know he had.

The aunt, who tells Christopher to call her Miss Lily (Kate Nawrocki), is thin and emotionally sealed; she has no idea how to raise a grieving child, as she repeatedly tells her lighthouse employee Yasuhiro (Karmann Bajuyo), whose status as a Japanese immigrant is about to become a problem.

Evan Hanover

Kate Nawrocki, Leo Spiegel and Mikaela Sullivan star in ‘Whisper House’ by Black Button Eyes Productions

This has been announced by Charles (T.J. Anderson), the local sheriff, who comes to install a new coast guard radio that will carry orders to put out the light when German U-boats are seen at the shore; Charles also tells Lily that Yasuhiro must go, an order that she is inclined to resist.

And then there are the spirits. Two ghosts, played here by Mikaela Sullivan and Kevin Webb, serve as quasi-storytellers and play the lion’s share of Sheik’s songs, starting with the introductory song in which they tell us: “When everything is done / And everything is said / Life is nothing than pain / It is better to be dead. “

But the function of the ghosts in the story is frustratingly vague. Christopher can kind of hear them, it seems, and they could serve to egg on his more destructive impulses. But they are not exactly threatening, and certainly not what you would call ghostly; they are closer to aggressive two.

And their status as an external observer means that Sheik’s songs are usually passive, never making the story progressive instead of repeating or underlining. The fact that the songs are separate from the story only serves to emphasize their dissociation from the period. The whole aesthetic of “Spring Awakening” is aimed at understanding why the 19th-century German teenagers break out in angry rock ‘n roll. But here there is no idea why the spirits of the 1940s of people who died in the 1920s sound like the Contemporary Contemporary radio from the 1990s.

We get very little insight into the inner life of the primary characters – least of that of Christopher. Jarrow gives them in shorthand; important plot developments also weigh so little that they seem to flutter away.

Most problems with “Whisper House” are ingrained in the script, but the staging of director Ed Rutherford has its own limitations. Theater designer Nikolaj Sorensen cannot do much to present a lighthouse in the studio with low ceilings on the second floor of the Athenaeum. And the boyish Anderson is as out of place as the windy lawman who you suspect was hired more because of his ability to double as a trumpet player in the six-member band.

Ultimately, the fog that “Whisper House” cannot break down comes down to the makers and their strange mismatch of tones. Every musical that tries to reach an optimistic final note, even if a noble character is led to an internment camp, follows a very confusing course.

Kris Vire is a local freelance writer.

Evan Hanover

Leo Spiegel and Karmann Bajuyo in the Black Button Eyes Productions ’Chicago premiere of” Whisper House “.