White Democrats More “Annoyed” Joe Biden is a White Man of Disadvantages

White Democrats are much more likely to be annoyed by the fact that the candidate for the 2020 presidential election is supposed to Joe Biden is an old white male from Hispanics and black Democrats, according to Pew Research.

Forty-nine percent of white Democrats reportedly “bothered” that the candidate was “white in his 70s,” while, ironically, only 30 percent of Spanish Democrats and 28 percent of black Democrats felt the same way.

Democrats between the ages of 18 and 29 were also more concerned (54 percent) than older generations, along with graduates (58 percent).

The more formal education a respondent had, the more they worried about Biden’s old, white, male body, according to the poll, and only 24% of those with high school or less were bothered.

“Democrat voters who are annoyed that the potential candidate is an elderly white man are more liberal, more educated, younger and more likely to be white than those who are not bothered,” Pew Research said. “Democrat registered voters who are annoyed by the possible candidate are an elderly white man who is slightly more likely than those who are not bothered by it to say they will vote for Biden in the November general election race against Trump (89% vs. 83%). And they are particularly likely to have a negative evaluation of the president. “

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protection)

.