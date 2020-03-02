[white-dwelling-established-to-fulfill-with-senior-airline,-cruise-business-officers]



March 2, 2020

By David Shepardson and David Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House will hold meetings this 7 days with leading executives from U.S. airlines and the cruise field amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Monday.

Pence, who is overseeing the administration’s endeavours, will go to a meeting on Wednesday with airline officials Wednesday. Administration and airline officials mentioned individuals setting up to go to involve the chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc , United Airlines Holdings Inc , Southwest Airways Co , Spirit Airlines Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp .

Airline shares have fallen sharply in recent months. American, which was down five.one% on Monday, is off about 40% in the final two months. United, which fell four.8% Monday, is down almost 30% because Feb. 13.

Pence’s office environment claimed he will fulfill on Saturday with cruise line main executives in Florida. He will also meet with 3M Co executives Minnesota, in which 3M is primarily based, on Thursday.

3M informed CNBC very last week it was ramping up production of its N95 respirator mask in the deal with of rising demand from customers.

U.S. airlines report travel need has fallen sharply. Airways have slice flights to Asia and Italy amid the disaster and canceled all flights to China right until late April.

In reaction to slipping need, American Airlines said on Sunday it is waiving change charges for all tickets purchased as a result of March 16 if variations are built within just two weeks.

