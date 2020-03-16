White Home Coronavirus Press Briefing Reside STREAM

The White Property Coronavirus Process Drive will keep a press briefing from the White Residence on Monday, where by they will address the government’s ongoing attempts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump has designed appearances at many of these briefings in the last couple of days, and if he joins the process power the moment all over again, it is probably that he will facial area queries about his teleconference with America’s governors pertaining to condition efforts to tackle the epidemic. When the conference simply call concluded, Trump attacked New York governor Andrew Cuomo by indicating he requires to “do more,” and Cuomo has currently fired back by accusing the president of insufficient motion.

Just had a incredibly excellent tele-convention with Nation’s Governors. Went really nicely. Cuomo of New York has to “do more”.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

I have to do far more?

No — YOU have to do some thing! You are meant to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Delighted to do your occupation, much too.

Just give me manage of the Military Corps of Engineers and I’ll consider it from there.https://t.co/nfjZ8xiRL4 https://t.co/YNvdHC3Xz3

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

It is also attainable that administration officers will be asked about how they will keep the financial system and crucial establishments afloat as the virus continues to bring about mass disruption. The inventory market opened with a different nosedive despite Trump’s announcement yesterday that the Federal Reserve is going to slash its focus on interest fee to zero. This prompted a resurgence of economic economic downturn fears, so there could be queries on how a downturn can be prevented whilst organizations throughout the region are shutting down to endorse social distancing.

