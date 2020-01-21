White House announces Trump defense team removing GOP Lackeys from his home

On Monday, the White House unveiled loyally pro-Trump House Republicans who will be part of President Donald Trump’s defense team during the Senate removal trial.

The team, largely made up of conservative figures who vigorously protected the president during the investigation into the impeachment, were appointed to “fight this hyperpartite and baseless impeachment,” the White House announced.

The team will be made up of the representative Doug Collins (R-GA), the representative Mike Johnson (R-LA), the representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), the representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), the representative Mark Meadows ( R-NC), Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

“The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the membership will help end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people quickly,” said the White House.

According to the White House, selected lawmakers provided “advice” to the Trump team, which the White House falsely claimed was “prohibited” from participating in the recall process.

In fact, the House Judiciary Committee officially offered Trump’s lawyers the opportunity to participate in its hearings in December, but they turned down the invitation.