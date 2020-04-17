White House defends Ivanka Trump’s trip to New Jersey despite advice to travel to prevent the coronavirus from spreading – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the White House and the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, faces criticism for going to a New York family center earlier this month, despite White House recommendations to prevent discretionary travel.

The New York Times first reported Thursday that she traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children to celebrate the first night of Easter, which was April 8th.

Several social media voices accused Ivanka Trump – who has strongly supported the administration’s social distance guidelines – of hypocrisy of leaving Washington to the sender after advising others to stay home.

“Federal guidelines to prevent discretionary travel and DC from staying at home apparently don’t apply if you’re Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner,” tweeted Philip Rucker, head of the White House office to The Washington Post.

“Sure, Ivanka Trump could have stayed in DC, as the federal guidelines advised, but why do that when you can do advertising on your father’s property in several states?” said a group of accountability and ethics reviewers in Washington.

“No rules apply to Ivanka and Jared,” tweeted Joe Lockhart, who served under former President Bill Clinton as the White House press secretary. “They are elected, and only we all have to follow the rules.”

The White House defended Ivanka Trump and Kushner’s trip to the golf course, which is currently closed because “it is no different than if she had traveled to / from work”.

“Ivanka – with a close relative – is celebrating Easter in a closed facility that was considered a family home,” the White House said in a statement. “The location was less populated than the area surrounding his home near D.C.”

“His trip was not commercial. He decided to spend the holiday privately with his family,” the statement said.

Kushner returned to Washington, while Ivanka Trump remained in Bedminster, about 45 miles west of Manhattan, according to the Times. According to the White House, Ivanka Trump has “practiced social distancing and worked remotely” while there.

On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Arabella and the masks they made as examples of how to follow the new guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in covering their public faces.

“Remember that while facials / masks are helpful, social distance is no substitute! Let’s protect and treat each other! #TogetherApart,” he added in another tweet.

Ivanka Trump has been a biased defender of the people to follow the instructions of the administration, especially advice to stay at home.

“Practice social distance and Save Lives! Follow all CDC guidelines and please be kind if you can! #TogetherApart,” he tweeted on March 18th.

In a video on March 23, he thanked “those who are independently isolated and quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.”

“We’re all here together,” he said. “We are coming out of this stronger than ever before, and perhaps more deeply and deeply connected to our own humanity and core values.”

In another tweet, he shared a picture of a boy with a sign that reads, “My mother is a doctor. She’s staying away from me to help U. Can U stay home to help her?”

“Please do your part to slow down the spread. #StayHomeSaveLives,” he said.

When his father announced that the guidelines for social exclusion would remain in effect on April 30, he said in another video that “it goes without saying that this is a huge challenge for all of us individually and together.”

“But those who succeeded in being able to stay at home, please do so. Please do so. Each of us has a role to play in slowing the spread and social distance saves lives.”