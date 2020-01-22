White House documents contain emails about aid withheld in Ukraine

January 22 (UPI) – The White House released a series of documents late Tuesday showing that the government made efforts last year to hold back military aid to Ukraine. This led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives and the trial in the Ukraine Senate.

The White House Administration and Budget Bureau has published nearly 200 documents, including emails that discussed the move one day before Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The documents, most of which have been edited, have been released to meet a requirement of the Freedom of Information Act by the American Oversight NGO.

The 192 pages of the document show that White House officials had discussed a move last week to withhold Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine before Trump called for Zelensky, who ultimately filed a whistleblower complaint and impeachment investigation ,

Trump is accused of using his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and to interfere in Parliament’s impeachment investigation by refusing to cooperate and stop government officials from testifying.

The abuse of the electricity charge alleges that Trump withheld military aid when leveraging Biden and his son Hunter, a former board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, to investigate Zelensky to announce Ukraine.

Many of the emails released concerned Michael Duffey, the deputy head of OMB’s national security programs, and for the first time showed that the fundamentals for withholding funds had already been laid before the Trump-Zelensky conversation.

The Government Accountability Office said last week that the Trump administration was violating the law in detaining Congress-approved military aid, which was ultimately released in September.

One of the emails between Duffey and acting director of OMB, Russell Vought, came on the day of the July 25 call, indicating that there are other documents related to the delay being held back, American Oversight said.

“President Trump’s lawyers stood in the Senate on Tuesday, arguing that impeachment documents are completely unnecessary, but these documents lie to the whole position,” said Austin Evers, the group’s managing director. “Despite the Trump administration’s handicap and rhetoric during the trial, the public can now see more evidence of the President’s corrupt program, which happened in real time.

“The amount of material released and the amount of material still hidden only shows how much the government has withheld from the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the American public.”

White House lawyers said the documents are protected by executive privilege and that their release would weaken the presidency.