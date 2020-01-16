White House has violated the law on aid from Ukraine, the watchdog says while the Senate starts settlement procedures

The US Senate will open its historic case against President Donald Trump on Thursday with a formal reading of the accusation articles by prosecutors, followed by the arrival in the Capitol of Chief Justice John Roberts, who will swear all 100 senators for only the third detention penalty in American history.

The room began to transform itself into a prison sentence at noon after a second day of ceremonial protocol that moved the procedure from speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-led home to the Senate with the Republican majority.

House legislators prosecuting the case will read the indictment to the Senate, and later in the day Roberts will take the oath to senators who swear to give “impartial justice.”

The events of history, which unfold during an election year while Trump is looking for another term, will be a test not only for his presidency but also for the three branches of power of the nation and its system of checks and balances. Several senators are running for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge Trump in November.

The president calls the accusation a “hoax,” even if new information emerges about his actions against Ukraine that led to the accusations against him.

Trump faces an allegation that he has abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, using nearly $ 400 million in military aid to the country – an effort the The president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been accused of helping orchestrate. Trump was also accused of obstructing the subsequent Congress probe because the White House defied summonses to summon witnesses and release documents.

In anticipation of the procedure, the Government Accountability Office said on Thursday that the White House has violated federal law by withholding security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

Read the GAO report

The GAO said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget violated the law by holding the aid, and said, “the president has no authority to ignore or change such duly adopted laws.”

The Pentagon-approved aid in question was suspended at Trump’s orders last summer, but was released in September after Congress called for release and a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s call to the Ukrainian leader was made public in July.

The independent agency, reporting to Congress, said OMB has violated the seizure law by delaying the security assistance that Congress has allowed for Ukraine for “policy reasons” rather than technical budgetary needs.

“Faithful implementation of the law does not allow the president to replace his own policy priorities with those established by Congress in the law,” the agency’s general counsel, Thomas Armstrong, wrote in the report.

View: House procession that brings the articles to the Senate

Home accusation managers walk through the Capitol to the Senate room to present the Trump accusation articles 0:48

Capitol Hill Democrats have seized the report as evidence of a lawless White House. They wanted to interview Mick Mulvaney, who is both White House chief of staff and OMB director.

“The congress makes financing decisions, and the illegal seizure of the Trump administration of these vital national security funds was a brutal attack on the checks and balances inherent in our democracy,” said Nita Lowey, chairman of the House of New Democrats Committee. York. “Since this illegal behavior threatened our security and undermined our elections, I believe even more strongly that Parliament has chosen the right course by blaming President Trump. No one is above the law.”

OMB has argued that it was more than appropriate and necessary.

“We disagree with GAO’s opinion. OMB uses its distribution key to ensure that taxpayers are properly spent in accordance with the president’s priorities and with the law,” said Rachel Semmel, spokesman for OMB.

‘Transparent batch process’

Back in the Senate, Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell opened Thursday’s session with Pelosi’s decision to hand out “souvenir pens” after she signed the resolution to pass the charges on to the Senate.

“This latest view neatly distilled the entire party process of the house into one perfect visual,” McConnell said. “It was a transparent batch-related process from start to finish.”

Note: Giuliani employee Parnas says that Trump has no denial

“Trump knew exactly what was going on” regarding Ukraine, says Lev Parnas 0:34

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer renewed his party’s request that the trial include new witnesses and documents that are not available for the impeachment procedure of the House.

“What is the president hiding? What is he afraid of? ” Schumer said.

“The severity of these charges is obvious,” he said. “The House of Representatives has accused the president of trying to bring down a foreign leader for personal gain.”

The House voted on Wednesday, 228-193, almost entirely according to party lines, to send the accusation articles to the Senate, ending a week-long delay in delivering the charges with a count that reflects the split of the nation.

The president recently suggested that he would be open to a quick vote to simply reject the accusations, but there is insufficient Republican support for that. Yet a final vote to safeguard Trump is considered very likely.

Opening arguments could be made next Tuesday after the holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. to start.

The final process of ousting the senate involving a president, in 1999, with Bill Clinton under fire, lasted five weeks. Most legal observers do not expect the Trump process to take so long. Some Republicans and the White House have shown an interest in a quick trial, while four Democrats who prefer to hear evidence are needed for president for as long as they need: Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Note: about the unique nature of a senate-deposition process

Joseph Moreno, a former prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice, says Republicans will control many things during the Senate removal process. 01:18

It remains to be seen whether the Senate will consider witnesses who have not appeared before parliamentary committees investigating the case. Democrats and a few republicans have stated that they want to hear from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, who has told others to raise the alarm about the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by Giuliani.

Every four senators can force such an outcome. Republicans control the room, 53-47, but it only takes 51 votes during the process to approve rules or call witnesses.

Also only 51 senators were needed to vote to reject the allegations against Trump.

Senators are seen as “jury members” in a trial, although in the Clinton case they formally objected to the use of that term, an objection that then Chief Justice William Rehnquist confirmed.