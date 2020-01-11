White House is considering dramatically expanding the travel ban

Loading...

WASHINGTON – The White House is considering dramatically expanding its multi-controversial travel ban to other countries after President Donald Trump focused again on immigration in the election year, according to six people who are familiar with the considerations.

A document outlining the plans – just in time for the third anniversary of Trump’s executive order in January 2017 – has circulated the White House. The countries that would be affected if things went forward are blackened, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, as the measure is ongoing.

It is not known exactly how many countries should be included in the enlargement, but two of the respondents indicated that seven countries – a majority of them Muslims – would be included in the list. The latest version of the ban contains restrictions on five predominantly Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

Another person said enlargement could span multiple countries that were dealt with in the first iteration of Trump’s ban, but were later eliminated in rounds of controversial litigation. For example, Iraq, Sudan, and Chad were originally affected by the decision, which the Supreme Court upheld 5-4 after the government released a watered-down version that should stand up to legal scrutiny.

Trump, who had banned all Muslims from entering the country during his 2016 campaign, criticized his Department of Justice for the changes and tweeted that the DOJ should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to SC ”

Countries on the proposed expansion list include allies that do not meet certain security measures. Ministry of Homeland Security officials proposed the additional restrictions after reviewing security protocols and “identity management” for approximately 200 countries.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley declined to confirm the plan, but praised the travel ban to make the country safer.

“The travel ban has very successfully protected our country and increased the security base around the world,” he said in a statement. “While there are currently no new announcements, common sense and national security dictate that if a country wants to fully participate in US immigration programs, it must also comply with all security and counter-terrorism measures – because we don’t want to import Terrorism or any other national security threat to the United States. “

Some respondents said the timing of the announcement coincides with the third anniversary of Trump’s first explosive travel ban, which was announced without warning on January 27, 2017 – days after he took office. This command caused a riot, with massive protests across the country and chaos in airports where passengers were detained.

The current ban suspends immigrant and non-immigrant visas for applicants from the countries concerned, but allows exceptions, including for students and those who have made “important contacts” in the United States entering Iraq, Iran , Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen suspended for 90 days, refugee admission blocked for 120 days and entry from Syria suspended.

This order was immediately blocked by the courts, prompting the administration to develop clear standards and state review procedures for months to cope with the legal pattern. Under the current system, restrictions are directed against countries that, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, do not provide sufficient information to the United States or that have not taken the necessary security precautions, such as crime stories.

The new proposal quickly met with sharp criticism.

“Different Muslim ban – same xenophobic administration,” said Pramila Jayapal MP. “An expanded Muslim ban will worsen our relationships with countries around the world. Nothing will help make our country safer. It will harm refugees, alienate our allies, and give extremists propaganda for recruitment. “

An official from Refugees International, a nonprofit that works for displaced people worldwide, said the news was very disappointing.

“The news that President Trump plans to add countries to his travel ban should break the hearts of all Americans,” said senior US lawyer Yael Schacher. “Thousands of people have been cruelly and inappropriately separated from relatives because of the existing ban. They are stranded in areas of conflict such as Syria, Yemen and Somalia. This is a shameful attempt by the President to abuse his power to extend a ban that mainly affects people from the Muslim world. “

According to the existing regulation, the cabinet secretaries must also regularly inform the President whether the countries are complying with the new standards for immigration security. Countries that do not comply with these regulations risk new restrictions and restrictions, while countries that do not comply with these regulations can lift their restrictions.

The discussions take place as President of Parliament Nancy Pelosi prepares to submit to the Senate the impeachment proceedings that the democratically-run house passed against Trump at the end of last year and to initiate a formal impeachment process at the beginning of 2020. Trump became just the third president in history to be indicted by the House of Representatives in December. The Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to remove him from office.

Trump ran his 2016 campaign promising to fight illegal immigration and spent much of his first term in legal proceedings to stop his move to build a wall along the southern border, preventing citizens from entering Prohibit and act hard against several majority Muslim countries Migrants seeking asylum in other circumstances in the United States.

He is expected to continue this effort again this year as he continues his re-election campaign and works to strengthen his base with his signature question, which inevitably fuels democratic anger.

Only this week, a coalition of leading civil rights organizations urged leaders to pass the no-ban law to end Trump’s travel ban and prevent a new one.

The draft law introduced by Rep. Judy Chu with Senator Chris Coons in the Senate last year would limit the President’s ability to restrict entry into the United States. The government should explain the reasons for the restrictions, and religious freedom in particular prohibits discrimination.