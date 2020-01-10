White House is considering dramatically expanding the travel ban

Loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is considering dramatically expanding its multi-controversial travel ban to more countries as President Donald Trump targets immigration again in the election year, according to six people who are familiar with the considerations.

A document outlining the plans – just in time for the third anniversary of Trump’s executive order in January 2017 – has circulated the White House. However, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the countries concerned have been blacked out as the measure is ongoing.

It is not known exactly how many countries are to be included in the enlargement, but two of the respondents indicated that seven countries – most of them Muslims – should be included in the list. The latest version of the ban contains restrictions on five predominantly Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

Another person said enlargement could focus on several countries that were included when Trump announced the first repetition of the ban, but later resolved it in litigation. For example, Iraq, Sudan, and Chad were originally affected by the decision, which the Supreme Court upheld 5-4 after the government released a watered-down version that should stand up to legal scrutiny.

Trump later criticized his Department of Justice for the changes.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the effort, some of which said it should be released in connection with the third anniversary of Trump’s first travel ban. This order triggered a riot when it was announced on January 27, 2017, with massive protests across the country and chaos at airports where passengers were detained.

The most recent considerations come as parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi is preparing to send the Senate the impeachment proceedings that the democratically-run house passed against Trump at the end of last year and initiate a formal impeachment process at the beginning of the 2020 election year. Trump became just the third president in history to be indicted by the House of Representatives in December. The Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to remove him from office.

Trump ran his 2016 campaign promising to fight illegal immigration and spent much of his first term in legal proceedings to stop the construction of a wall along the southern border, with the majority of citizens entering the country to ban Muslim countries and to fight immigrants in other circumstances seeking asylum in the United States.

He is expected to continue this effort this year as he continues his re-election campaign.

Only this week, a coalition of leading civil rights organizations urged leaders to pass the no-ban law to end Trump’s travel ban and prevent a new one.

The law, which was introduced in the Senate last year by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., Along with Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., Would limit the President’s ability to restrict entry into the United States The reasons for the restrictions and in particular prohibit religious discrimination.

Trump’s revised ban eliminated some of the original’s most controversial provisions, including clarification that those who had a visa at the time of signing could continue to enter the country.