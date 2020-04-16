White House Names Dozens of Parliamentarians to Bipartisan Task Force for Economic Resumption

The Washington-White House has appointed a bipartisan group of dozens of members to serve on a task force to advise President Trump on a restart of the economy. Coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials began demanding members of the council to join the task force on Wednesday the same day Trump announced the group of business leaders, the Opening Our Country Council.

The president spoke on Thursday with two members of the House of Representatives and the Senate on two separate phones-one for the Republican and Democratic senators, and one for the Republican and Democratic senators.

Trump awaits business reopening and deregulation in parts of the country where coronavirus cases are relatively low. He said Wednesday that he plans to release revised guidelines on how the state will begin to gradually reopen the economy while curbing the new coronavirus case.

The White House announced the names of its members of parliament at a committee on Thursday afternoon. This includes 32 members of the legislature, 22 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

The Senate includes all Republicans except Senator Mitt Romney, who voted for the president’s conviction in the impeachment trial. 12 Senate Democrats, including the Illinois majority Whip Dick Durbin, will also be present.

“We are honored to be asked to join this bipartisan presidential task force and prepare to relaunch our economy,” President Durbin said in a statement. “We have more work to do to prevent the spread of the virus, but we need to think positively about when the United States will be reopened to business,” he said.

One of the Democrats, California representative Ro Khanna, eagerly said he would work across the aisle to deal with the crisis.

“We continue to share the obvious and obvious disagreements, but the task at hand is too important for partisanism. I, as a member of the Board, have working-class Americans on the other side of them. We will continue to fight to get the relief we need to make it. COVID-19, “said Kanna, who will participate in the White House-led task force.

The Democratic member’s staff told CBS News on Wednesday that the White House would contact the member by phone and ask if the delegate was prepared to join the task force. Members agreed to participate as long as the effort was bipartisan, officials said, but were not officially confirmed.

At 8am Thursday, the officer was invited to a conference call with the president and was scheduled for two hours later. Aides said Mr. Trump was very complementary to the members on the phone and spent most of their time listening to their concerns about the coronavirus.

Senator Mike Brown of Indiana, one of the Task Force’s GOP members, told CBS News that both parties’ senators will strengthen the economy and continue to improve testing capabilities over the phone with the President and Vice President. He said he emphasized the importance.

“Most of it was the general affirmation that we had to start resuming the economy, and we’d love to do it, but we’d be happy to spend more time and see how the test There was the other side that wanted to see if it helped to happen, which is a more reasonable way, “Brown said in a telephone interview. “They were two general statements through everything that was coming from those who could speak.”

Mr Brown, who described the president’s tone as “diplomatic,” said parliamentarians had less time to dive into the weeds on policy issues, leaving more concrete issues for future task force discussions.

Mr Braun emphatically said parliamentarians needed more money to finance small businesses. Small Business Administration said Thursday that the payroll checking program ran out of its first $ 349 billion in funding, and Congressional leaders are stalled in approving additional funding.

Mr Brown, formerly a small business owner, said the next round of aid should favor small businesses that lack the resources and advanced technology to navigate the system quickly. Stated.

Mr Brown said from his point of view that extensive testing for coronaviruses would be valuable, but the economy would not wait until testing rates were ideal. He wants to see the less dense regions of the country have the ability to restart their economy.

“Most people think we need to do as many tests as we can. It’s a bit of a discussion in the sense that we know. We don’t agree with that,” Brown. Said. “But what I don’t really notice is when you go beyond a certain point, which is a term of economics and brings about true disruption of supply and demand. If so, on the street, that means you’re going out of business, because we don’t take the view that each county, each state is different. “

