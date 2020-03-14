White House now conducting temperature checks on everyone close to Trump, Pence in the midst of coronavirus epidemic – world news

The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The move is being taken with great caution in response to the coronavirus epidemic, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

Trump and Pence attended an afternoon press conference at the White House, and Trump said he had his own temperature before speaking to reporters.

“That was completely normal,” Trump said. “If it wasn’t for me, I wouldn’t be here.”

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, it declared a state of emergency because schools and jobs across the country were closed, flights were canceled and Americans were fighting a war on health hazards.

Trump spent last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people now testing for positivity.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced late Friday that the head of Customs, Nestor Forster, had tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table. So, also, you have the best aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar and an individual who attended a fundraiser with Trump on Sunday, say two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health matters.

Trump is known for using public health advice – and eagerly shook his hand over Friday – but acknowledged that he was “most likely” to be tested soon. A White House doctor said Trump’s interactions were low-risk and testing was not required.

A White House medical examiner referred to the cared for members of the media who were at the White House on Saturday, touring each person and putting their device on their heads. A reporter with suspected fever was not allowed into the newsroom at a news conference with Trump and Pence about the epidemic.

Public health officials say people with coughs and fever of 100.4 degrees or more are considered worried.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller wrote that according to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was measured three times in a 15-minute period, all three registered above the 1004 guidelines.

