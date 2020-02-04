White Island eruption: emergency management plan not finalized during eruption

An emergency management plan for the Whakaari / White Island eruption had not been finalized during the volcano eruption on December 9.

On December 9, the Bay of Plenty Civil Defense Emergency Management Group had put in place an “operational plan project” which was “the effective response framework” at the time.

The search and rescue plan for the project had two sentences on the last page.

“In the event of a disaster on the island, the New Zealand police will direct the coordination of any rescue operation to bring them back to the mainland for treatment.

“The Bay of Plenty District Health Council will support police in search and rescue efforts by providing triage and treatment facilities, as will the Bay of Plenty CDEM group by providing emergency support in the event of of need. “

In a written statement, Clinton Naude, director of emergency management at Bay of Plenty, said that search and rescue was the responsibility of the New Zealand police and was led by the police after the eruption.

Photo taken from a tourist boat near White Island when the volcano erupted around 2:15 p.m. on December 9. Photo provided / Allessandro Kauffman

He said the response plan was “under review at the time of the eruption and in the final stages [of approval]”.

“The response plan details the internal operational functions that will be performed by Bay of Plenty emergency management.”

He said it had been used in the early stages of the eruption response in December.

“He helped response personnel understand roles and responsibilities.”

Information on the plan was obtained from the Whakatāne District Council and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council by NZME under the Official Information Law.

The plan indicated that the greatest risk to the island’s public was “an explosive event”.

There were more chances of being “precursors” – harbingers – of a large event than a smaller event, but it could injure or kill people.

“Therefore, when people are near the Whakaari / White Island volcano, there is always a risk of death or serious injury to these people.”

He stated that all operators were aware of the risks and managed them by communicating regularly with GNS and with each other with island observations, giving visitors gas masks and safety helmets, daily assessments of the risks. volcanic activity and risk, and using the personal experience and judgment of their own staff.

The plan clarified that the role of the GNS was to “provide the best possible scientific advice”.

He said that if the civil defense group felt that the risk to the public was too great for visitors, it could restrict access in consultation with agencies and tour operators.

An aerial view of White Island after the eruption. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty CDEM led the response to the December 9 eruption and the National Emergency Management Agency supported it by coordinating the initial whole-of-government response.

The emergency management group is chaired by a joint committee of Mayors of Bay of Plenty and an elected member of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Whakaari’s remote relocations mean that it does not report to any municipal or district authority.

In August 2017, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the Associate Minister of Local Government Jacqui Dean and the group.

At the time, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council said that the emergency management group “would work to make people ready and able to respond to an emergency on Whakaari / White Island”.

At the time of signing, the chairman of the group’s joint committee, former mayor of Tauranga, Greg Brownless, said that members “would continue to work with those who visit and use the island … to ensure that the preparation and planning for the response they made was adequate for the risk the island posed. “

A view of the Westpac rescue helicopter from the scene at White Island shortly after a volcanic eruption. Survivors can be seen near the water’s edge. Photo / provided

On December 9, the victims of the eruption were evacuated by a Westpac rescue helicopter, two Kāhu NZ helicopters and one from Volcanic Air, all of which landed on the island after the eruption to assist the survivors, most of whom had burns and respiratory injuries.

Others were sorted on the Phoenix boat en route to Whakatāne Wharf where a cordon and an additional marshalling and gathering area were in place.

So far, 21 people have died from their injuries on White Island, two of whom have died in Australia where they had been transported for treatment, according to a February 3, Health ministry update.

Seven patients remain in hospital in New Zealand, one of whom is in critical condition.

Four are at Middlemore Hospital, two at Waikato Hospital and one at Hutt Valley Hospital.

Thirteen patients were transferred to Australia and five other patients were transferred to their country of origin.

