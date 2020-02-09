White Island Heartbreak: Severely Burned Mother Cannot Attend Daughter’s Funeral

A Whakaari / White Island survivor whose husband and daughter died as a result of the volcanic eruption will not be able to attend the funeral of her beloved teen while she continues to recover from her serious injuries.

Adelaide-based lawyer Gavin Dallow, 53, and his 15-year-old daughter-in-law, Zoe Hosking, died when the popular tourist attraction off the coast of Bay of Plenty exploded below d ‘them on December 9.

Lisa Dallow, 48, was seriously injured, suffering from burns on almost 60% of the body.

READ MORE:

• New White Island Eruption Response Minutes, Reports and Plans

• White Island eruption: the emergency management plan was not finalized during the eruption

• “Weak and disrespectful”: family of heroic White Island nurse targeted by scammers

• White Island tragedy a month later: landings may be banned on future tours

Gavin said goodbye a month after the eruption, when more than 600 people attended his funeral at a world-renowned sports venue, the Adelaide Oval.

Her twin sister and Lisa’s sister-in-law, Meredith Dallow, told The Herald on Sunday that Zoé’s funeral was still a few weeks away, as her family decided to delay the ceremony so that Lisa could help plan the day.

But, given her injuries, she will not be able to attend.

Gavin Dallow died in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy while his wife Lisa suffered serious burns. Photo / provided

“Obviously, Lisa did not attend Gavin’s funeral,” said Meredith, speaking of Adelaide.

“So they [the family] want her to have a say, even if she can’t attend, what she wants for Zoe.

“It means that she was unable to attend her husband’s or Zoé’s funeral. All she can do is watch the video.”

Gavin, Lisa and Zoe made the fateful decision to visit White Island on a family vacation on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

So far, the tragedy has claimed the lives of 21 people.

The Dallow family learned that Gavin died in one of the helicopters, taking some of the worst injured from White Island to Whakatāne for treatment.

Lisa was also transported off the island in the afternoon of December 9.

Zoe’s body was not found until after a joint recovery mission between the New Zealand police and the New Zealand defense forces four days after the eruption.

Lisa was then flown to Melbourne for treatment for her potentially fatal burns. She recently emerged from a coma to receive heartbreaking news of the deaths of her husband and daughter.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island captured by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter hours after the deadly eruption. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Her brother David Francis told Meredith that “it took a while” for the heartbreaking news to fall “, then all of a sudden she kept saying,” I can’t believe that Zoe is dead. I can’t believe they are “dead ‘.”

Since then, she has been able to tell her loved ones what she remembers of the eruption.

“She remembers the volcano explosion and she remembers telling everyone to run,” said Meredith.

“And she remembers the rocks and everything that hit her on the back.”

Lisa is no longer listed in critical condition. But given the severity of her burns, she faced at least an additional month in the burn unit at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, followed by about six months of rehabilitation.

“She’s burned from head to toe all over her back,” said Meredith. “The only part of her body that is not bandaged is her face.

“She spends a full day a week at the theater doing skin grafts and stuff. Then she spends [more time at the theater] while they change all of her dressings.

“I think she probably got worse. I think, ‘How would Gavin cope with this situation?’. And I think he’s probably better than she is because she has to deal with [everything ].

“At some point, she will have to go to the house where Zoé’s 10 years of worth are worth.”

Focus: the mayor of Whakatane, Judy Turner, talks to the New Zealand Herald about the effects on her city a month after the fatal eruption of White Island. Video / Alan Gibson

Two months after the tragedy, Dallow’s family is still struggling to understand something so dire could have happened in New Zealand.

“It’s like going to another state in Australia, you don’t think twice [for your safety] in New Zealand.”

Gavin’s immediate family had no idea that the trio were to visit White Island during the two-week cruise.

Meredith saw media coverage of the eruption for the first time while wrapping family Christmas gifts on the night of December 9.

She looked at the route and realized that the ship the trio was on was the same one that had caught passengers in the tragedy.

That night, she called the Australian Consulate and was told that the names of Gavin, Lisa and Zoe were on the passenger list for visiting White Island that day.

She also contacted Lisa’s brother who was so concerned about their plight that he had booked a seat on the first flight to Auckland the next morning.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island shows widespread debris in the afternoon of the eruption. Photograph of Bay of Plenty Times / George Novak

Francis later found his severely injured sister at Waikato hospital. But no one yet knew what had happened to Gavin or Zoe.

Later that night, Francis called Meredith to tell him of the heartbreaking news that a body had been found with Gavin’s “wallet in his pocket”.

“I was like, ‘Oh s ***,'” said Meredith.

“I had to say to mom and dad and I said,” They’re not going to sleep another night without knowing. “We stayed 24 hours without knowing. It was not fair for an 85 year old man was stressed out [not knowing] … I thought I was going to get a call saying he had had a heart attack and died the way he was. “

Gavin’s body was transported to the mortuary at Auckland City Hospital two days after the eruption.

Meredith and a cousin were then flown to New Zealand by Australian officials to bring her body home.

They have not yet learned the nature of the injuries that cost him his life. So far, documents have listed the cause of his death as “the result of a volcanic eruption”.

More than 600 people attended the funeral of Gavin Dallow, victim of Whakaari / White Island, at the Adelaide Ring. Photo / provided

Meredith remembered her twin brother as someone who was a popular man and focused on his family.

With Lisa, he was well known in the guide community in South Australia, helping with camps and other events in which Zoe participated.

He was also a well-known member of the Rotarian and tennis communities.

“If something happened, or if I needed him, I could always phone him and he wouldn’t hesitate to come,” said Meredith.

“He was my only brother. When my mother and father die, it’s just me now. I should also have had my brother to take care of me for another 30 years.”

A tennis referee, a moving tribute to Gavin was also paid to him by colleagues from the Adelaide International. He was also to take up his duties as an officer at the recent Australian Open in Melbourne.

Australian teen Zoe Hosking is remembered as a popular girl who followed her musical dream. Photo / provided

Meredith also remembered Zoé as a “popular child” who, in addition to immersing herself in the guides, pursued her musical dream.

“She had just been accepted into her school choir and was taking off with her singing,” she said.

Since Gavin and Lisa were very concerned about their safety, Meredith said her family was surprised to have decided to venture out to the living volcano.

Tourists are rescued from Whakaari / White Island by tour guides shortly after the devastating eruption. Photo / Michael Schade

“They were so peculiar with everything and we said that Gavin would do a risk assessment [before deciding to do things],” she said.

“In a way, I’m surprised they did it. But they wouldn’t have done it even if there was a 1% chance of something happening.”

Meredith is one of the family members who plan to return to New Zealand in December for the first anniversary of the tragedy.

She is categorical: the future tourist opportunities around the White Island should not allow the landings on the volcanic island which caused so much suffering to her family.

“I hope it will never be open to tourism again,” she said. “You hope this is the end of tourism on the volcano … what if the same thing happens again?”

.