White Island nurse widower’s “horrible” scam removed

A fake online fundraiser purporting to raise funds for the traumatized widower of a heroic nurse who cared for the victims of Whakaari / White Island – who died a few days after the car crash – was removed.

Whakatāne hospital intensive care nurse Sheila Cheng, 50, worked tirelessly for several days to care for the worst injured in the volcanic eruption of the famous Bay of Plenty tourist destination, which claimed their lives to 21 people.

Tragically, five days after the deadly eruption, Cheng lost his life and her husband Rhys Bugden suffered serious injuries, after having been involved in a car accident on SH30, on the outskirts of Rotorua.

READ MORE:

• “Weak and disrespectful”: family of heroic White Island nurse targeted by scammers

• Eruption of Whakaari / White Island: the death toll is officially 20 people

• A 72-year-old survivor from Whakaari / White Island and father of a 16th convalescent victim in Australia

• White Island eruption: family of latest victim says proper safety equipment would have saved them

The Herald revealed on Monday that while Bugden continued to fight physical and emotional pain, he and his family were even more upset by the creation of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds to help cover his “treatment”.

The online fundraiser was created by a person claiming to be a former neighbor who “became the best friend” of the couple, and using the name of Lauren Urey – the name of one of the seriously injured in the tragedy from White Island.

The page also had the wrong date of the fatal accident that claimed Cheng’s life.

Bugden and his family told the Herald that they were dismayed by his creation.

The Herald alerted GoFundMe and the police of the page’s content Monday morning.

In an email response on Monday, the online fundraising website said it would “investigate and take appropriate action”.

Tuesday morning, the page was gone.

At least two other White Island-related fundraisers claiming to raise funds for those affected have been removed by GoFundMe.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island after the deadly December 9 eruption. Bay of Plenty Times / George Novak

Speaking at the Herald on Monday, Bugden described the false fundraiser as “fairly weak and disrespectful”.

“It’s hard to understand it when you cross it. They don’t think about the type of damage they can do, they don’t care. If they can make money with something, it doesn’t matter who they hurt along the way.

“Unfortunately, there is always this section of people in the world who do things like that. It’s hard to get in the minds of people like that.”

Bugden said he never had a neighbor or friend called Lauren Urey.

“If they were a” best friend, “I would remember their name.”

The name Lauren Urey, who was injured with her new husband Matthew Urey in the Whakaari / White Island disaster, was used in the false online fundraiser. Photo / provided

Bugden said he also felt for the real Lauren Urey – who had been badly burned with her new husband Matt in the December 9 tragedy – and his family.

“I know a lot of people who have suffered burns on White Island have gone through a lot. So taking advantage of it is pretty small.”

Bugden’s mother Pam Greenhalgh added that she was “disgusted” by the actions of those who had created the page.

“How far can some people go ?.

“It’s just horrible. I’m just disgusted that there are people whose minds [go so low]. They’re the ones who enter people’s homes after accidents and rob them.”

A legitimate fundraiser organized on Givealittle by a family friend had raised almost $ 15,000 to help cover the costs of Cheng’s funeral and the recovery of Bugden.

Greenhalgh said his family was touched by the way the donors “supported” this page.

“So many people have been so good and it’s devastating that someone else [creates a fake page].”

Bugden remembered that his wife was both “intelligent and talented”.

Focus: the mayor of Whakatane, Judy Turner, talks to the New Zealand Herald about the effects on her city a month after the fatal eruption of White Island. Video / Alan Gibson

Colleagues at Whakatāne Hospital told her that she “played a leading role” in caring for those who suffered horrific injuries during the White Island eruption.

“She was very strong,” he said.

Bugden’s injuries included serious trauma to the stomach and broken ribs during the accident.

Now out of the hospital, he said “physically, I’m doing pretty well.”

But he added: “The emotional side is a constant thing to work on.

“ACC has funded for me advice from one of the country’s best counselors in this area and it will start on February 11. It will help me.”

.