White Island survivors: We were buried “in hot volcanic ash and toxic gases”

American tourists who were buried “in volcanic ash and poisonous gases” in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy shared the last photo of them shortly before the volcanic eruption.

Rick and Ivy Kohn Reed were seriously injured in the December 9 tragedy when the popular North Island tourist destination erupted beneath them, resulting in the deaths of 21 people.

The American couple was recently flown back to the United States to continue recovering from the severe burns they had suffered.

In an update to a GoFundMe account created to help support the couple, Ivy posted a photo of the pair on White Island before the eruption.

In it, the Americans are pictured smiling, with Rick’s arm around his wife, as steam rises from the White Island crater behind them.

“This is the last picture of us taken before our lives changed forever,” wrote Ivy.

“About 15 minutes after the shot, the White Island volcano erupted, burying us in hot volcanic ash and toxic gases. We survived, were rescued and spent nearly 8 weeks in a neo-hospital. New Zealanders receiving intensive care.

“Our dream vacation has turned into a nightmare that we are still trying to understand.”

Ivy’s brother Barry Kohn revealed in late January that the couple were preparing to return to America.

A photo taken from a video taken from a tourist boat next to White Island Juut during the volcano eruption on December 9. Photo / Allessandro Kauffman

Both have undergone numerous surgeries.

Their return home was delayed while Rick underwent a skin graft on his ankles and physiotherapy to help him start walking again. He suffered burns to 30% of his body during the rash.

Ivy suffered burns to her right leg, hands and face.

Barry Kohn – who traveled to New Zealand to be with his loved ones – also shared a photo of his brother at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, Barry giving the camera the thumbs-up signal.

He also wrote on a previous update on online fundraising: “I was fortunate enough to spend the last few days in Auckland with Ivy and Rick.

“It was both heartbreaking and encouraging at the same time. I was disconcerted when I saw them with my own eyes, because no one is used to seeing their loved ones being killed and recovering from volcanic burns.

“However, their overall positive attitudes and healthy minds have really come to light.”

Writing in her own update – the first public comment she has made since the tragedy – Ivy thanks everyone who offered “support, prayers, good wishes, cards, texts, messages and calls”, saying they “helped us through difficult times”.

Rick Reed and Ivy Kohn Reed were able to return to America after being seriously injured in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy. Photo / provided

But she added, “Next year will be the hardest of our lives as we try to rehabilitate and find as many features as possible.

“We’re back home! It’s good news we wanted to share, but it’s also scary because we know what we can and can’t do.”

Ivy signed her message by writing: “Lots of love”.

Meanwhile, a survivor, 25-year-old Kiwi tour guide Kelsey Waghorn also provided an online update on her ongoing recovery, saying that she was “fine.”

Two days after Whakaari spat out toxic gases and gases from her depths, she had her arms, hands and a small part of her stomach transplanted.

“My legs, lower back and a few touch-ups on my upper arm had their donor / corpse skin removed and were transplanted on December 27,” Waghorn wrote in an update on a Givealittle page created for support her and her family.

Kelsey Waghorn thanked everyone for the support she and her family received after nearly losing their lives in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy. Photo / provided

As it involved harvesting the skin from her back and buttocks a second time, as well as strips from her thighs, Waghorn wrote that the procedures were uncomfortable, “to put it mildly.”

“At this point, I had [painfully] stood only twice between these two transplants with a lot of help from my fine physiotherapy, my family and a handful of nurses.”

The marine scientist has undergone more than a dozen surgeries since the volcano exploded.

“So there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to where I am today after my last transplants.”

Waghorn remains in hospital two months after the volcanic explosion.

“Monday marks 9 weeks since Whakaari decided to clear his throat. 9 weeks since I received full-thickness burns on approximately 45% of my body. 9 weeks since I lost co-workers and good friends.”

Focus: the mayor of Whakatane, Judy Turner, talks to the New Zealand Herald about the effects on her city a month after the fatal eruption of White Island. Video / Alan Gibson

Fellow guides Tipene Maangi and Hayden Marshall-Inman were killed by the eruption.

19-year-old tour guide Jake Milbank remains in Middlemore hospital, suffering from 80% body burns.

“I’m pretty mobile now, though wobbly and without strength,” wrote Waghorn.

“I’m slowly taking back the use of both hands – my right is worse than my left. But I work on it every day.”

