White Island teen survivor Jake Milbank: “Thank you for your kindness”

The adolescent tour guide who almost died during the Whakaari / White Island eruption wrote a warm message from his hospital bed, thanking the nation for its “kindness.”

The Bay of Plenty tourist attraction erupted under Jake Milbank and his party members on December 9, his 19th birthday.

The eruption killed 20 people – including fellow tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and young Australian tourist Winona Langford, whose bodies have yet to be found.

Milbank is one of 24 people who remain in hospitals on both sides of the Tasman. Four patients remain in critical condition in New Zealand hospitals.

The 19-year-old suffered 80% burns to his body and is being treated at Middlemore Hospital. Two days after the tragedy, a Givealittle page was created to help financially his family, with donations now exceeding $ 139,000.

In a message written by Milbank and uploaded to the page, he wrote: “To all who support me, I would like to say a big thank you.

“We are grateful for the kind donations received through the Givealittle page and I love to read the awesome messages and comments that came, they really helped me.

It is the first time that a survivor has published a public message after the December tragedy.

“A few days ago, I left intensive care and moved to the National Burns Center. It is a big step on the road to recovery.

“So far I have had 14 visits to the theater – sometimes the surgeons graft parts of my body and other times they change my dressings and check the progress of the work they have done.”

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island after the deadly December 9 eruption that claimed the lives of 20 people. Photograph of Bay of Plenty Times / George Novak

Milbank wrote that his fingers were no longer bandaged, which means he was now “able to use my iPad to catch up with my friends.”

“Thank you very much for your kindness – it means a lot to me.”

Milbank was working for White Island Tours as a guide when the tragedy happened.

Earlier this month – in anticipation of the month-long anniversary of the disaster – his parents Steve and Janet broke their silence to thank those who had saved his life both immediately after the eruption and in the weeks since in the hospital.

They also said how grateful they were for the family’s good wishes and the fundraising donations.

“Any delay in leaving [Jake] from the island … that would have been it,” Steve Milbank told Whakatane’s Beacon newspaper.

“So we are so grateful to everyone involved … the ambos, the coast guard, the doctors, everyone. The combined effort was just amazing.”

Steve Milbank said he wanted to “warmly thank” everyone involved in the rescue of Jake and others injured in the tragedy off White Island.

“It practically saved their lives,” he said.

Jake was first removed from White Island on a White Island Tours boat, which was skippered by Paul Kingi.

Kingi’s boat had left White Island before the sudden eruption, but he courageously returned to help the seriously injured.

“They were only five minutes from White Island; they turned around and came back and brought everyone down,” Steve told the Beacon.

“The helicopter pilots also did an incredible job, getting everyone out of there.”

White Island / Whakaari was covered in ash after the devastating December 9 eruption. Photograph of Bay of Plenty Times / George Novak

Janet Milbank added that the content of messages received by the family also helped her a lot.

“They certainly helped me in the first few days.

“We had good support around us with friends and family and they really helped us through this too.”

The other survivors, the American couple Ivy Kohn Reed and her husband Rick Reed are also progressing according to the latest update on a GoFundMe set up to cover the expenses and help their recovery.

Ivy’s brother Barry Kohn went to Auckland to be with the couple, writing: “It was both heartbreaking and encouraging.

“I was taken aback when I saw them with my own eyes because no one is used to seeing their loved ones go to bed and recover from volcanic burns,” wrote Barry. “However, their overall positive attitudes and healthy minds have really come to light.”

Rick is in “bed rest” following the last transplant procedure performed on his legs last week.

“This morning, his legs were examined, but doctors believe that his Achilles’ grafts are still too small for him to start walking.

“Ivy is completely mobile and can move around freely. She recently had additional skin grafts on her chin and neck, and her goal is to let them heal, as well as those on her hands. She works with physiotherapists and occupational therapists every day to keep everything loose and flexible. “

Barry Kohn added that their return to America for further treatment depended on his brother-in-law’s progress, but potentially the end of this month could be a “reasonable estimate”.

Meanwhile, in its latest briefing, GNS Science claims that White Island remains in a “high state of turmoil”.

“The lava is now visible in the vents created by the eruption.”

But he added: “New explosions are very unlikely on any given day in the next four weeks. The level of volcanic alert remains at level 2 and the aviation color code remains yellow.”

The Level 2 volcanic alert indicates “moderate to increased unrest with risk of eruption, including unpredictable and potentially fatal eruptions caused by vapor”.

