White Island tourist guide survivor thanks all hospital supporters

A tour guide seriously injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption spoke for the first time, praising the medical staff who “literally saved my life”.

Kelsey Waghorn, a marine scientist, survived the tragedy but suffered full-thickness burns on 45% of her body.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old woman issued a heartfelt statement from her hospital bed, thanking everyone who has reached out or helped her family since the volcano erupted.

“And to those who have generously donated to my Givealittle, I read your comments in small batches because the kindness is overwhelming.

“It is difficult to understand the amount of love and support from people I have met through work, and even people I have not met.”

Waghorn spent 10 days in intensive care, including five in a coma after the island spat out ashes, steam, and poisonous gases.

An aerial view of Whakaari / White Island after the deadly December 9 eruption that claimed the lives of 20 people. Photo / George Novak

She has had more than a dozen surgeries.

“Thank you very much to the emergency services, doctors, nurses and surgeons who brought me from the Whakatāne wharf, through the ICU, to the plastics and burn unit.

“You literally saved my life and you assured me that I will continue to live a long and beautiful life. I hope that 14 trips to the operating room will be the only ones I will make!

The disaster killed 20 people, including fellow tour guides Hayden-Marshall Inman and Tipene Maangi.

Hayden-Marshall Inman and young Australian tourist Winona Langford were confirmed dead on Thursday. Their bodies are lost at sea.

“Thank you does not seem to be a big enough word for my family and my partner who have been with me since the first day, through the stockings to the summits of the” first step of the baby “.

“You went through hell with me, and I am lost in my words to thank you all. I will continue to move forward, and I hope this will be enough for now. ”

Donations to Waghorn’s Givealittle page have exceeded $ 100,000.

His colleague Jake Milbank, who suffered burns to 80% of the body, is still hospitalized.

The 19-year-old recently posted an update on his progress on his Givealittle page, thanking the nation for their kindness.

“We are grateful for the kind donations received through the Givealittle page and I love reading the awesome messages and comments that have come, they have really helped me.”

Milbank wrote that his fingers were no longer bandaged, which means he was now “able to use my iPad to catch up with my friends.”

