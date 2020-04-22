White journalist explains after a hot Mic shot them talking about the Coronavirus Hoax and the vaccine

Conspiracy theorists struck a chord on Tuesday when a news story was heard in the White House. coronavirus danger, and the existence of a vaccine.

The exchange between Fox News’ John Roberts and Doug Mills, a New York Times photographer, was recorded as a series of films set before President Trump stepped on the podium.

In the media, Roberts can be heard telling Mills: “You can remove the mask, the fatality rate of the incident is 0.1 to 0.3 according to USC. . “

“Really? That’s encouraging,” Mills replied. “Anyone here is vaccinated anyway.”

Without commenting, Roberts went on to explain that “public health surveys in USC and LA County found that Covid-19 in Los Angeles could have been between 221,000 – 442,000, but not the original 7000 believed – which would drastically reduce the death rate.

Because you asked ….. The real @USC @lapublichealth study – never looked close. The rest of the exchange is ridicule and ridicule… There is no vaccine. And this is NOT a good idea.

– John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) on April 22, 2020

“That’s alright with the flu?” a voice was heard speaking.

“So, was he that annoyed?” Mills asked, before Roberts said, “I don’t even think it’s a hobby …”

The record has been widely shared on social media, as theology has leapfrogged with one of two seemingly contradictory news: that this virus is harmful, and that there are vaccines but that there are of people close to the President.

On Wednesday morning, a Fox correspondent, who is married to ABC’s partner ABC, was forced to go on Twitter to explain the joke.

“Because you asked ….. The real @USC @lapublichealth study – has never been closer,” he tweeted. “The rest of the exchange was ridicule and ridicule. There was no vaccine.

There have been more than 820,000 cases recorded in the United States so far and more than 45,000 have died.

