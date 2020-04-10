“White men have a big responsibility to make modifications for the Trump era”

Far-right documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is blaming white men for the rise of President Donald Trump, telling the podcast that white men must “make rectifications” by the current administration.

Director Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine spent significant time near the end of their Rumble podcast with Michael Moore in the fight against conservative white men.

“Men, especially white men, have a great responsibility to make modifications for the Trump era,” Moore said on Thursday. “These changes will happen. People will see the error in their own ways.” It’s worth noting that in the 2016 election, Trump won 52 percent of white women’s votes and 52 percent of the male vote. as a whole

Moore also said that the days of white men who are the dominant demographic in the US are counted. “They will be the minority. They are the minority already.”

Bernie Sanders presidential campaign is over. I invite you to listen to my RUMBLE podcast today as I show you the future Bernie created for us, thanks to the movement he has set on fire. No one is interested in returning to “normalcy”.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker played an abortion during his meandering podcast, threatening some members of the United States Supreme Court with removal. “It has taken years for some of these people to be in the Supreme Court. Some may need to be affected,” he said.

Moore also spent Thursday’s episode mourning the demise of Bernie Sanders’ campaign, scouring harsh words for Democrats engaged in verbal misery against the socialist candidate.

“It’s embarrassing to everyone that you would say these things about this individual,” Moore said.

But he also encouraged those who supported the failed candidate: “Don’t despair for this. Bernie has laid the foundations for this movement, for a better life, a better country, a better planet. “

