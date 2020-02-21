[White Residence Social Media Director Claims Bloomberg’s ‘Paying Tens of millions For ‘Sh*tty Memes,’ Praises Trump’s ‘EPIC Memes’]

Formal White Dwelling Social Media Director Dan Scavino mocked 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for “paying millions” of dollars for “shitty memes,” Friday.

“@MikeBloomberg is shelling out hundreds of thousands of $ for social media influencers and shitty memes,” wrote Scavino in a tweet. “while @realDonaldTrump is shelling out zero $ for EPIC memes w/an Army of American Patriots & supporters/influencers who their Region & POTUS so significantly, they really do not want payoffs!”

[email protected] is paying hundreds of thousands of $ for social media influencers and shitty memes when @realDonaldTrump is paying out zero $ for EPIC memes w/an Army of American Patriots & supporters/influencers who their Nation & POTUS so substantially, they do not need payoffs!pic.twitter.com/fATeUOc7bJ — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) February 21, 2020

With the comment, Scavino also posted a online video of President Donald Trump lifting up a small child with Bloomberg’s encounter superimposed on leading.

In January, Scavino — who also is effective as an assistant to the president — posted a movie of a guy acquiring shocked after hoping to steal an electrified Trump indication.

According to CNN, Bloomberg has spent virtually $464 million on his presidential campaign– $220.six million of which was used in January.

“In January by yourself, Bloomberg expended $126.5 million on tv commercials,” CNN noted. “Another $45.4 million went to digital marketing, far more than fifty percent of which went to Fb, his filings demonstrate.”