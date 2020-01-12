White Sands, our newest national park, is definitely worth a visit

Loading...

NATIONAL PARK WHITE SAND, N.M. – I didn’t expect to be hugged today, let alone three times. And by strangers. But that’s what happened after I staggered one of the 10 coveted campsites at White Sands National Monument last October and then offered to share it with some people who just missed the cut.

None of us knew that White Sands would become the newest national park in the country weeks later. The defense legislation signed by President Trump on December 20 included a provision to transform this national monument into the 62nd national park, placing it under the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Yellowstone.

But on this fall day in southern New Mexico, we were not concerned with the designation of national parks. What was: buying a campsite. The simple gesture of sharing brought me three new besties: Meghan, a local seed collector preparing for graduate school, and Jules and Owen, artists from Austin, Texas.

White Sands is home to a 176,000-hectare dune field, the world’s largest. Every year, more than 600,000 visitors stop to admire the shifting, sparkling white dunes, which can travel no less than 38 feet per year and are visible from space. In 2019, the New Mexico congress delegation renewed a new impetus to turn it into a national park, a prestigious designation reserved for areas with outstanding landscape features or natural phenomena, coupled with inspiring, educational and recreational value.

White Sands fits the bill. The gypsum dunes are breathtaking – and they are a bit of a deviation, because gypsum is a soft mineral that easily dissolves in water. It is usually washed out to the sea via rivers and other waterways and not just left to be converted into sand.

But White Sands is part of the Tularosa Basin, which has no outlet. Monument materials compare it to a bath without a drain. So over time, when gypsum-laden water washed the surrounding mountains into the basin, the gypsum remained in place.

Repeated cycles of freezing and thawing, combined with strong winds, transformed the gypsum crystals into small grains of sand, creating the impressive dunes we see today.

I had arrived in White Sands the previous evening for his full moon walk, a very popular event that takes place monthly from May to October. While the bright light of the plump moon reflected through the snow-covered dunes, despite the darkness, shadows were created by park ranger Brenna Rodriguez with stories about life in the dazzling dunes, of the Apache pocket mice whose fur became lighter over time – camouflage thanks to natural selection – to the sand verbena and soaptree yucca that grew fast (verbena) and long (yucca) to prevent them from being buried alive by drifting sand.

When our trek was over, I told Rodriguez that I would camp at the monument the next night. But she has my plan to arrive at 9 a.m. when the office opened. “This morning all the campgrounds were taken within four minutes,” she said, advising me to arrive at 7am instead when the park entrance gate was unlocked. Thanks to her advice I was in eighth place, got a campsite and made three new friends. Now I am here, with the whole day to explore.

My first decision: walk or sled? Tobogganing is one of the most popular activities at White Sands. The gift shop sells handy plastic dishes, the most efficient way to fly over a sand slope. While tobogganing is tempting, I choose to walk instead. The monument contains a 14 km route via five paths. Each shows different aspects of the dune field and is accessible via Dunes Drive, a winding, eight mile long road that ends in a loop.

I spend the day swinging along the different paths, enjoying alien vistas of vast, snow-white hills. Occasionally groups of sliders appear, their colorful saucers decorate the dunes like pieces of confetti.

In the afternoon I start my last walk on the five-mile Alkali Flat Trail, the longest and most strenuous. This path runs along part of the adjacent White Sands rocket range, where the first atomic bomb was tested in 1945. There is no real path here, because the shifting sand easily clears footsteps and changes the appearance of the terrain, sometimes from day to day . Instead, you have to walk from one orange signpost to the next, making your own path. As I swing up and down the rare, milky dunes surrounded by the stately San Andreas and Sacramento mountain ranges, I feel like I’m on a different planet.

While the sun goes down, I go to the hinterland campsites. Each site is at the bottom of a small depression among the dunes. My new friends arrive while I’m preparing dinner, which they shy away from climbing over the dunes to catch the sunset. I throw my spork down and follow them.

Minutes later the show starts. “Wow! That’s incredible!” Says Owen, while ribbons of pink, tangerine and butter roll over the horizon, their light painting the dunes the most pink. In the west, the sun sets in a burst of fiery red and oranges. “The sky looks huge,” Jules whispers.

As the sun recedes and the moon gets stronger, the dunes get a delicate lavender shade that becomes deeper into a rich plum. I turn off my camera, knowing that I will never be able to unfold the greatness that unfolds before my eyes.

– Tribune news service