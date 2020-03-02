white-sox-bats-silent,-slide-to-padres

PADRES 3, SOX 1

Moncada potential customers off

For the initial time with the two Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada in the lineup, supervisor Rick Renteria led off with Moncada. “I’m toying with both of those of individuals [combinations] and see how they settle in,” Renteria claimed. “Moncy likes to hit in the two slot and Timmy likes to hit in the two slot. I’m hoping to see if I can get them equally to settle in to a single or the other.” Renteria would like pace at the prime, and dominated out using Yasmani Grandal (.380 on-foundation proportion in 2019), who led off 13 occasions for the Brewers past year. Grandal will bat third, fourth or fifth, Renteria claimed. “No, he will not guide off for me,” Renteria stated.

Very first-workforce blanked

With the exception of Nomar Mazara, Edwin Encarnacion (back again) and Grandal (calf), Renteria started his regular lineup from Chris Paddack (three innings) but the Sox did score until the ninth on an RBI one by Class AA outfielder Luis Gonzalez, who is 5-for-10 with a few walks this spring. Eloy Jimenez (four-for-12 this spring) experienced two hits, which include a double to the proper-centre subject warning track. The Sox were blanked 2- in a B recreation versus the Brewers in Maryvale.

Pitched excellent

Dallas Keuchel permitted a single operate in 4 innings in his to start with start off. Closer Alex Colome (3 hits) and Jimmy Cordero every allowed a operate in an inning of get the job done. Aaron Bummer, Kelvin Herrera and Steve Cishek just about every pitched a scoreless inning.

Gio Gonzalez update

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez (shoulder), who threw a 30-pitch bullpen Sunday, will toss extensive toss Tuesday and is slated for bullpens Wednesday and Friday. His initially begin has still to be scheduled, on the other hand.

On deck

A’s at Sox, Glendale, 2: 05 p.m., Tuesday, whitesox.com, A.J. Puk vs. Reynaldo Lopez.