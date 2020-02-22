[white-sox-cactus-league-opener-rained-out]

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox’ Cactus League opener versus the Angels Saturday has been cancelled by rain.
The Sox will perform their very first spring training match Sunday versus the Reds in Goodyear, Ariz.
Saturday marked the very first working day of rain for groups in Arizona, exactly where the temperature has been typically sunny because the starting of spring education,
Reynaldo Lopez was the scheduled beginning pitcher for the Sox.
Listed here is how the Sox have been going to line up for manager Rick Renteria:
Luis Robert CF
Tim Anderson SS
Jose Abreu 1B
Nomar Mazara RF
Eloy Jimenez LF
Daniel Palka DH
James McCann C
Cheslor Cuthbert 3B
Leury Garcia 2B
Reynaldo Lopez P