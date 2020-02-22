[white-sox-cactus-league-opener-rained-out]

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox’ Cactus League opener versus the Angels Saturday has been cancelled by rain.

The Sox will perform their very first spring training match Sunday versus the Reds in Goodyear, Ariz.

Saturday marked the very first working day of rain for groups in Arizona, exactly where the temperature has been typically sunny because the starting of spring education,

Reynaldo Lopez was the scheduled beginning pitcher for the Sox.

Listed here is how the Sox have been going to line up for manager Rick Renteria:

Luis Robert CF

Tim Anderson SS

Jose Abreu 1B

Nomar Mazara RF

Eloy Jimenez LF

Daniel Palka DH

James McCann C

Cheslor Cuthbert 3B

Leury Garcia 2B

Reynaldo Lopez P