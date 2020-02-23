white-sox-closer-alex-colome-on-the-lookout-to-increase-on-2019-season

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Proper-hander Alex Colome was really excellent in his 1st time as White Sox nearer. He wishes to be far better.

Colome gathered 30 will save when submitting a two.80 Era in 62 games masking 61 innings in 2019 he seen as suitable. He desires 2020 to make improvements to from begin to finish.

“It was very good, not negative,” Colome claimed Saturday. “They gave me a whole lot of opportunities and I experimented with to do my greatest. But this yr I can be better, the bullpen can be greater, the team can be superior.’’

Colome was far better in the to start with fifty percent (2.02 Era, .482 OPS towards) than the next (3.91 Period, .769 OPS against). But overall, he was dependable in preserve situations, converting 30 of 33 for a 90.9 share ranking 2nd in the American League and fifth in Sox heritage.

“I’m making ready my mind to do superior last 12 months – greater command, test to get much more outs [in key situations],” Colome explained.

Colome said he would like to surface in as a lot of as nine or 10 Cactus League online games.

“I just want to occur absent experience like I can throw in 3 or 4 times in a row,” he reported.