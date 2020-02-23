white-sox-defeat-reds-in-cactus-league-opener

White Sox seven, Reds two

Dylan Cease seemed sharp with 3 strikeouts above two scoreless innings, catcher Seby Zavala homered to ideal-middle area towards Alex Powers and experienced two RBI, and Leury Garcia, Tim Anderson, Nick Madrigal and Danny Mendick each and every drove in a run in the White Sox’ Cactus League opener Sunday. 3 unearned operates in a 4-operate ninth set this a person away. Aside from catcher Yasmani Grandal and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, manager Rick Renteria performed what could be his Opening Day lineup for the initial 50 % of the recreation. Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, Nomar Mazara, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert had been a put together 1-for-15 at the plate.

In the subject

Top rated 2nd base prospect Madrigal built an error on a ground ball ranging to his remaining and a single-hopped a relay on a potential double play ball. Left fielder Eloy Jimenez, demonstrating additional authority in still left industry — he’s not a rookie any much more — emphatically referred to as off Tim Anderson on a pop-up guiding shortstop. Catcher James McCann threw out Shogo Akiyama to finish the Reds’ fourth inning (next baseman Leury Garcia on the quick tag), then doubled leading off the fifth and scored the very first run of the match on Garcia’s single.

On the mound

Prospective customers Matt Foster (two scoreless innings) and Tyler Johnson (ideal ninth with two strikeouts) appeared crisp in their initially Cactus League appearances, and 2019 bullpen contributor Jose Ruiz turned in two scoreless innings irrespective of allowing for two walks, assisting his induce with a excellent quit on a sharp comebacker turned into a rundown out among 3rd and household.

On deck

Sox at Dodgers, Glendale, 2: 05 p.m., NBCSCH, Monday, Alex McRae vs Ross Stripling. Also scheduled to pitch: Evan Marshall, Jacob Lindgren, Codi Heuer, Adalberto Mejia, Ian Hamilton.