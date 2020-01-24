White Sox ’Eloy Jimenez compares prospect Luis Robert with Mike Trout

Eloy Jimenez caused some commotion when he compared Luis Robert with Mike Trout on SoxFest Friday.

Trout is generally regarded as the best player in baseball and one of the best of all time. Robert, the number 2 prospect in baseball per Baseball America, hasn’t played in the majors yet, so that says a lot.

Even Jimenez knows it sounds like a piece.

“Some people will call me crazy, but (Robert) will be Mike Trout next,” Jimenez said. “Because he has five tools and he plays hard like Mike Trout.”

Talk about raising the bar for a 22 year old. All that Robert wants to achieve is a Rookie of the Year Award and championship in his first season.

Say this for the young White Sox: they think big.

Jimenez already knows the pressure that Robert will feel. He went through it last year when he signed a multi-million dollar contract before playing in a Major League-game.

“First year, (big) contract, you play on Opening Day and it becomes a bit difficult for him,” Jimenez said. “Pitching is better at this level. I was anxious and he will be. “

The fleet and rangy Robert will patrol midfield between Nomar Mazara on the right and Jimenez on the left, so that he has plenty of room to cover. Jimenez’s lack of defense will be a topic of conversation, a conversation that he tries to work out with his first step, among other things. He made it clear that he does not want to become a designated hitter with a quote that runs a second after the Robert / Trout comparison.

“No, (beep) that!” He said.

Nearby Robert shrugged what others say about him.

“I’m not trying to pay attention,” he said. “I’m going to do my best every day and try to get good results and if for whatever reason I don’t get the results that I hope for, it’s not because of a lack of effort.”

Farquhar’s new career

Danny Farquhar, who had retired last August after a comeback of a life-threatening brain aneurysm, brought this winter with his wife and children to different destinations.

At SoxFest, Farquhar said he is back in baseball mode as he prepares for his first season as a pitching coach for advanced class A Winston-Salem.

“I’m excited,” Farquhar said of his new job. “Last year I was a pitching coach helper at (AA) Birmingham and this year I can actually run a pitching staff and make some decisions and talk to boys, and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

This and that

Left hand Carlos Rodon is three-quarters of the way through Tommy John rehab with an estimated return between mid-July and August, said Managing Director Rick Hahn.

* Right-handed Dane Dunning (Tommy John Surgery) could be at a branch by June.

* Lucas Giolito and Gio Gonzalez were not present because of the flu.

* The first SoxFest at McCormick Place brought the largest first-day (sold-out) crowd to the event in 10 years, the Sox said. The rebuilding of the Sox additions out of season placed them as contenders.

“There is a different atmosphere,” said right-handed Evan Marshall.

Contributing: Madeline Kenney.