white-sox’-eloy-jimenez-won’t-quit-evaluating-luis-robert-to-mike-trout

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eloy Jimenez is doubling down on his declaration that Luis Robert will be the following Mike Trout, waving off the be concerned about expectations and stress for the center fielder nonetheless to engage in a game in a key league uniform.

Jimenez said it at SoxFest in January and eyes rolled, even from all those completely conscious of Robert’s appreciable expertise. Trout, like Robert a centre fielder, is generally regarded as the finest player in the video game, probably the very best at any time.

“You will see,” Jimenez claimed Sunday. “He’s truly superior. He’s been doing the job genuinely challenging. Like I’ve mentioned prior to, he’s going to be the following Mike Trout.”

Jimenez, 23, is aware of what it’s like to navigate via high anticipations. He went by a similar experience as a rookie in camp last spring. But he doesn’t consider evaluating Robert to Trout is much more than Robert can manage.

“I’m just expressing I know he’s heading to do it due to the fact the function he does each one working day,” Jimenez said. “I really do not imagine he has pressure on him because he’s got me, he’s bought Pito [Jose Abreu], he’s obtained [Yoan] Moncada [for support and guidance], so he’s likely to be high-quality.

“He is aware how to deal with it.”

On Sunday, Robert lined a household run to remaining middle discipline that remaining the park with 113 mph exit velocity. Robert also flashed his speed stealing next. He has seemed excellent in center area this spring.

Jimenez, like some others observing, believed the residence run was hit much too very low to get out. Jimenez also homered for the 1st time this spring.

Robert, 22, is familiar with what will come with being a leading prospect. He signed a $50 million contract, opening the door to open the season on the important league roster.

“I know that all people is seeking at me,” Robert claimed Sunday as a result of translator Billy Russo. “They’ve been carrying out that before I even signed this last contract. It’s not just about anything distinct. I just have to place my aim on the match.

“I really don’t have have any goals, I don’t [have] limitations. I’m just making an attempt to do the very best that I can and the figures will be there on the close of the season.”

Jimenez strike 31 homers as a rookie in 504 plate appearances about 122 online games. If he stays balanced, he expects to surpass that, as perfectly as his .267/.315/.513 hitting line. If Jimenez is appropriate, the Sox should really be exciting to enjoy for decades to come. Both equally he and Robert signed six-12 months bargains.

He is predicting greatness for himself, as well.

“You’ll see, far too,” Jimenez mentioned. “Some genuinely great participant, a celebrity a person day. Just one working day I’m going to be a superstar, far too.”