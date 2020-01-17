White Sox fan convention sold out

The White Sox announced that two-day and one-day passes are sold out for SoxFest next weekend.

The interest of fans has increased due to several off-season additions to the selection, linked to the core of the young talent team. After three years of reconstruction, the Sox want to make the play-offs for the first time since 2008. The Sox were 72-89 last season.

“If you just look at us on paper, we are a much improved club,” said manager Rick Renteria this week. “We still have to do it and get it done. There is no magic potion except guys who execute for me.

“My expectations have not changed. We want to fight for the late season.”

SoxFest last year at the Hilton in Chicago was also sold out two days before the event.

Scheduled players: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Zack Collins, Leury García, Lucas Giolito, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jiménez, Dallas Keuchel, Michael Kopech, Evan Marshall, Nomar Mazara, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada.

Planned outlook: Micker Adolfo, Dane Dunning, Luis González, Tyler Johnson, Nick Madrigal, Luis Robert, Blake Rutherford, Gavin Sheets, Jonathan Stiever, Andrew Vaughn.

Franchise legends scheduled to appear: Hall-of-Famers Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk, Tim Raines and Frank Thomas, 2020 Ford C. Frick Award Winner Ken Harrelson and former players José Contreras, Ozzie Guillén, Bo Jackson, Ron Kittle, Tom Paciorek and Mike Sirotka.

SoxFest is a two-day event this year, at a new location – McCormick Place West. A schedule of activities is available next week on whitesox.com/SoxFest.