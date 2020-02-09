White Sox finally opens the window for a fight

GLENDALE, Ariz – Welcome to spring training, where the sun almost always shines and radiates optimism, even during the most gloomy times.

For the White Sox, it’s time to open the windows and let the sun shine in after three years of reconstruction, seven years of losses and 11 without an after-season.

That’s enough, the Sox say. This is a season, with a talented core of young players such as third baseman Yoan Moncada, shortstop Tim Anderson, leftfielder Eloy Jimenez, rookie midfielder Luis Robert, pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Aaron Bummer meshing with veteran first baseman Jose Abreu, catcher Yasmani Grandal and Edwin Encarnacion and pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Alex Colome, Steve Cishek and Gio Gonzalez. It is a mix that makes them contenders for the late season.

While the Cubs post-season window may close north, after four straight appearances from 2015-2018 including a World Series title, the Sox window appears to be open, and thanks to young, cost-controlled talent it can stay that way for a few year.

The young talent gathered through transactions for Chris Sale, Adam Eaton and Jose Quintana – Moncada, Kopech, Jimenez, Cease, Giolito, Lopez – has been present for several seasons while working at affordable costs, just like Anderson, Robert, left hand Carlos Rodon and right fielder Nomar Mazara.

Salary flexibility is the king in drawing up schedules and sustainability. While he has committed $ 73 million in free agency to Grandal for four years, $ 55.5 million in Keuchel over three, $ 50 million in Abreu over three and $ 12 million in Encarnacion for one, the Sox has it. They are not currently saddled with a bad contract.

Grandal’s four-year deal is the richest in club history, comfortably below nine digits. The payroll figures of the Sox 2020 exceed $ 120 million, making them slightly below the competition average and in 18th place of the 30 teams, per payroll tracker Spotrac.

Looking ahead to 2021, the Sox has around $ 105 million on the books, with money to spend.

If you have signed up young players for team-friendly deals before they reach a free agency, the Sox window for position remains far open this season. Anderson, the AL battle champion, signed a six-year contract of $ 25 million in 2017 with club options of $ 12.5 million and $ 14 million that will keep him under control until 2024. His salary for 2020 is $ 4 million.

Jimenez signed a $ 43 million deal a year ago with club options of $ 16.5 million and $ 18.5 million to keep him up to and including 2016.

Robert, who did not want to play a Major League game yet, signed a similar $ 50 million six-year contract last month, with two $ 20 million options to keep him under control until 2027. He and Jimenez earn $ 1.5 million in basic salary this season.

Moncada and Giolito have four seasons (three years of arbitration) before they qualify for free agency, Kopech and Cease have five and Rodon and Mazara have two.

Therein lies the beauty of the Sox rebuild that enters the spring training course 2020. It is far from an all-or-nothing-a-year bet, as planned when they started the downturn that began with the Sale trade. The Sox will have sufficient financial flexibility to add payroll administration next season, which could very well be the first year of talent and experience, veterans and improving the over-20s.

If there is a crack in the armor of the rebuilding, it is the lack of talent from a top-heavy farming system behind the top 40 (per MLB pipeline) outlook Robert (No. 3), Kopech (No. 20), second baseman Nick Madrigal (no. 40) and first baseman Andrew Vaughn (no. 16).

But there may have been enough throwing power with Dane Dunning, Jonathan Stiever, Matthew Thompson, Andrew Dalquist, Zack Burdi, Jimmy Lambert and Tyler Johnson et al, all of the organization’s top 30 prospects, to alleviate such concerns.

Let the sun in.