White Sox: Five things to look at

GLENDALE, Ariz – All White Sox pitchers were in the camp on Monday, two days before the official reporting day for pitchers and catchers at Camelback Ranch.

Position players don’t have to be next Monday for the team’s first official full squadron training, but many are already there, including shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yoan Moncada, infielder / outfielder Leury Garcia, second base outlook Nick Madrigal and outfielder Adam Engel.

That brings us to five things to look at like the Sox – making at least a double digit improvement over the 72 games won in 2019, get ready for the 2020 season.

1. Defense

De Sox is always working on fieldwork in spring training – duh – but this year there will be an increased focus on defense for a team that wants to compete after 25th place in the 30 Major League teams in defensive runs rescued by FanGraphs last season .

Anderson led the majors into errors when playing an injury shortened 123 games, and after making a significant leap forward – he raised his average from .240 to .335 to win the AL batting title – seek him for attention to shift to routine slow ground balls and throws. Anderson is the kind that will thrive on criticism as a chip-on-the-shoulder motivation to get better. He has the range, the athletics and the tools to fight for a short stop, according to managing director Rick Hahn.

Two seasons ago, Anderson’s focus on his backhand produced visible results. Expect this offseason to be more of that work ethic, as he tries to prove his no-sayers wrong.

2. The clubhouse

Togetherness starts with spring training and this year’s group combines a talented young team (Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Luis Robert, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer et al) with veterans (Jose Abreu, James McCann, Yasmani Grandal , Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnacion, Garcia) and intermediaries such as Anderson and Engel. What’s more, there are six newcomers acquired through free agency or trade that will first set foot in the Sox clubhouse – Grandal, Encarnacion, Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez, Steve Cishek, Mazara – as well as two rookies who have not played a game in the majors, Madrigal and Robert. Chances are that Madrigal will make the selection for Opening Day, but it is possible that he will lead the team in games played at second base.

While chemistry in the clubhouse, picking orders and knowing your place does not calculate in win projections, players will tell you that those things matter a lot, and spring training lays the foundation.

3. The manager

Rick Renteria’s career record as a manager is 274-373, which probably says much more about the talent he has had to work with in one rebuilding season with the Cubs and three with the Sox than his management skills. This is the best Renteria team on paper and he says it’s postseason material, which opens him up for much more research now that he has a schedule, if it’s healthy, that should win.

Every hit and pitching change that backfires will incite the Renteria-no-sayers, but the 58-year-old skipper with the longest tenure of the five most important team manager / head coaches of Chicago says he will look into the investigation.

“I am not afraid of expectations?” Said Renteria on SoxFest.

4. The midfielder

Luis Robert, the valued rookie, tries to put together a second consecutive healthy season after a result of injuries at the lower levels of the minors. The Sox needs Robert’s fleet to cover a lot of land between Jimenez and Mazara in the corners. Seeing Robert’s talent and getting used to the outfielders on the corner will be a must this spring.

5. The television

The Sox should look better this year, and they will be easier to find with 161 of 162 games scheduled on the same channel – NBC Sports Chicago, the team’s exclusive network. FOX Sports will broadcast the Field of Dreams Game against the Yankees on August 13 in Dyersville, Iowa.

Of the 161 games, NBC Sports Chicago is scheduled for five. Opening day is March 26 vs. the Royals at guaranteed rates at NBC Sports Chicago.