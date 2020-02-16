[white-sox’-luis-robert-claims-he’s-a-warrior,-self-assured-and-ready-for-large-league-obstacle]

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Luis Robert has a new contract, a new stage to play at and a new tattoo.

The tattoo, on his neck at the rear of his still left ear, implies “Warrior,” he explained.

“As a Cuban, when you still left the island, you know that you are heading to deal with a whole lot of difficulties, more durable troubles,” he reported via translator Billy Russo Sunday on the eve of the White Sox very first entire squad exercise session of spring teaching. “I take into account myself a warrior.”

As for the new agreement, a $50 million, 6-12 months-deal signed prior to taking part in a main league match, Robert explained it only signifies he’s ensured of starting off the time in the key leagues.

“But I still know that I have to get the job done really hard, I will need to improve, I need to have to produce my activity,” he reported.

That is accurately what supervisor Rick Renteria desires to hear. He explained Robert in two text Sunday as a “competitor. Driven.”

“When I arrived at out to congratulate him immediately after we extended him, he text me again, ‘It’s time to go to do the job,’ ‘’ Renteria explained. “He is aware this is just the initial phase and he understands that there are a large amount of people anticipating so numerous distinctive things.”

Looking at what Robert will do in the majors soon after he ran roughshod in excess of 3 amounts of insignificant league pitching previous year is just one of the most intriguing points about the 2020 White Sox. Lots of perspective the 22-yr-outdated middle fielder as the main candidate to gain AL Rookie of the Year honors.

Just observing him glide above the outfield grass jogging sprints Sunday morning, or ranging to the alleys to operate down fly balls, or crushing baseballs throughout batting exercise, Robert makes baseball glance straightforward.

But it won’t be. Would seem it by no means is, specially for initially-timers by means of the large league circuit.

“He’s likely to be youthful ample to not be overcome due to the fact it’s likely to be so new that he’s almost certainly heading to be just wondering about participating in the sport of baseball,’’ Renteria stated. “The actuality of factors that go on the quote unquote force, the sounds, so to communicate, that begins to creep its ugly minor head probably a tiny bit afterwards.”

As Renteria pointed out, Robert has fellow Cubans Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada, whose lockers flank his at Camelback Ranch, to help.

“It will be our occupation just to make positive he stays inside himself and does what he can do,” Renteria mentioned. “There will be a learning curve, but he has a ton of men around him who have long gone as a result of that procedure and assist him. The largest factor you manage in any matter we do is emotion.”

Renteria observed sufficient of Robert past spring to feel he had what it took to just take on the troubles of significant league pitching.

“I don’t forget him having punched out with a breaking ball in the filth and the up coming time he spit on it and ended up having something that was up and hit it out of the ballpark,” Renteria explained. “Those are excellent telltales of a guy’s capability to make adjustments.”

Immediately after a person month at Course AAA Charlotte, Robert claimed, ‘OK, I know I am ready for the majors.”

He would engage in 47 games there and finish with a 328/.376/.624 hitting line with 32 home runs in 122 game titles across a few minimal-league stages.

“I am self-confident that I am likely to have a really superior 12 months this yr,” he mentioned. “My thoughts is potent and in the ideal spot. What I did very last yr strengthened all the matters that I know that I can do on the subject. I’m going to find out that I’m going to need to make changes as promptly as possible, as speedy as probable, mainly because I know that in the important leagues, I won’t have too significantly time to squander.”