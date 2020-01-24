White Sox: Playoffs or bust in 2020

The series of expletives roared through a speaker at White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech before he could even say a word.

They were happy curses.

“Oh, (expletive)! Holy (expletive)! (Expletive)! Oh man. “

A season ticket holder named Matt had just been told by a member of the Sox sales department that a certain 23-year-old right-handed person wanted to jump on the line to express his gratitude for the support. Delighted Matt continued to swing F and S bombs, even when he complained that his son – also a Sox diehard, perhaps even a five-tool cleaner – was not at home to hear the call.

“We are excited,” Kopech said. “It will be a big year for us.”

How big? Everyone is talking about that.

Thursday in the Sox offices at Guaranteed Rate Field – a day before SoxFest started at McCormick Place – Kopech was part of a group of celebrities who reached fans who undoubtedly wanted to see a winning team in 2020.

“This will be one of the great White Sox years,” assured broadcaster Steve Stone a cardholder named Chris. “This year, next year and the following year.”

The south side is ready for an uprising.

“A lot of exciting times are coming,” manager Rick Renteria said of which we can assume that it was a very happy fan named Danny.

The aforementioned Matt is not the only one in the grip of a sense of feel-good, since the Sox are preparing to try to win more than they lose for the first time since 2012 and – yes – for the first time since 2008 in the late season enter.

“I think we are all very excited,” Renteria said after his telephone work was done. “I tried to control myself. I try to stay in my chair. We look forward to a positive season.”

The fourth-year skipper understood a few words and called himself “stuttering.” .

You better believe that Renteria is thinking play-offs in 2020. Why wait?

“I would be disappointed if we didn’t make the late season,” he said. “I think that would be correct. We want to break through. “

What sounds better than that?

Ready or not, here they come

The Sox won 201 games from 2017 to 2019. It was their lowest three-year win overall, excluding the strike shortened seasons, since 1968-70.

They are also from their worst decade, winning the percentage (.459) since the 1930s.

Good times, right?

It is no wonder that veteran Jose Abreu – whose teams have finished an average of 24.2 games with the Sox in his six seasons – is opting for cautious optimism when discussing what will happen in 2020.

“I’d rather go step by step,” he said through translator Billy Russo. “I don’t want to say that we’re going to play in the play-offs or that we’re going to win the World Series, because we don’t know that yet. We may have the talent, but we don’t know.”

The man makes an excellent point, but is someone in the mood to hear it? Before SoxFest opened to the public on McCormick Place on Friday, one of Abreu’s teammates stepped into a huge ballroom one after the other and let it all hang around.

“I think we’re a play-off team? Yes man,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, the reigning AL champion. “Who do you think? Do you see the guys we have in this room? “

Not to drop the name or something, but infielder Yoan Moncada and outfielder Eloy Jimenez – as promising as a young pair that you’ll encounter everywhere – were just beyond hearing distance at that time. For example, centerfielder Luis Robert, a prospect so tempting that Jimenez called him “the next Mike Trout”.

Here was the experienced left-handed Dallas Keuchel, the most important addition to a rotation with All-Star Lucas Giolito and free-agent lefty Gio Gonzalez. Who will finish it? Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech are explosively talented options. Carlos Rodon, who is rehabilitating after the operation of Tommy John, will eventually also be operational again.

There was catcher Yasmani Grandal, whose signing in November got the ball rolling in a low season when the Sox became one of the most talked about teams in baseball. He adds proven quality to the line-up, as well as fellow-free agent addition Edwin Encarnacion, a 414-homer man.

And a familiar new face: rock-solid reliever Steve Cishek, formerly of the Cubs, whose signing on January 14 was perhaps the last important piece of the puzzle out of season.

According to Cishek, the 2020 Sox already has the talent that the Cubs of 2019 had – and perhaps more.

“There is so much talent in this team, that’s why I wanted to come here,” he said. “I would be disappointed if we didn’t do something big with this team this year.”

Ready or not, here comes the Sox – ready for a late-season run, and in most cases not afraid to say so.

Can the Sox really be as good as the 2019 Twins were? Photo by Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

We will of course remember their comments and remind players if they turn out to be wrong. That is also part of it. Jimenez probably understands this, but that didn’t stop him from comparing the Sox with the 2019 Twins, a team that won 101 games and had five players smacking at least 30 homers.

“I think we have the same team as Minnesota,” he said. “They had a very good team last year. They made the play-offs. And I think we are the same this year. That’s why I say that if we don’t make the play-offs, I’m disappointed. “

Keuchel called it “mind-expanding” that the Sox could bring in Grandal and also retain catcher James McCann, who was a 2019 All-Star. That’s two large portions of can’t go wrong behind the plate.

“That’s really what you build from,” said Keuchel. “Then it was a bit:” Hey, this AL Central can look pretty juicy. “

The former Cy Young winner got used to playing in October after having spent in Atlanta last season after a memorable run in Houston.

“If there is no postseason game, I know the boys won’t be very happy,” Keuchel said. “But most of all I will not be very happy.”

It is a new decade – starting with a mighty big year.

“This is not the last decade,” Anderson said. “We are trying to change it this decade and we want to change it immediately.”

Renteria gets its chance

Ten years. That is how long ago it was that Renteria, 58, was approaching a season with just as much confidence in winning as it is now.

He was a coach at the Padres and then worked for Bud Black, who would win the NL Manager of the Year award. The Padres were in charge of NL West for 148 days and won 90 games, but they ended two games behind the Giants and missed the play-offs. Dropping three of four to a poor Cubs team in the last home series of the season didn’t help.

Renteria has since lost too much for its taste. Managing the reconstruction of Cubs in 2014 and participating in the reconstruction of Sox as a coach in 2016 (a year before he took the lead) meant a long journey into the wilderness of the big league.

“It has been a bit,” he said.

Manager Rick Renteria has had enough of losing. Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

And that is why Renteria sees a team without a clear lead-off hitter or second baseman on the opening day and thinks to himself: it will be fine. It is the reason why he smiles at the task of turning signer Nomar Mazara into an agent who is good every day and thinks: it will be fine. That is why he looks at his selection, so young – perhaps ready, maybe not – and thinks: we have this.

That’s why Renteria greets a crucial season in his own career – is he the right man to take it the rest of the way? – with so much power.

The man launches himself on a goal – the post-season of 2020 – he may never have a chance to reach again if he doesn’t get there with this Sox. And he definitely expects his boys to go full gas.

“I am very demanding,” he said. ‘You can ask anyone. You can ask my wife. You can ask someone else. I’m kind of a hard guy to live with, kinda.

“That hasn’t changed, but I think we’re all evolving. I want to think this season: I don’t want to miss a chance. That’s my goal right now, not to miss this opportunity. Expectations create opportunities, and I’m not afraid of expectations. “

He says it aloud and might as well use a megaphone. His players say so too. It is out there and it cannot be taken back.

It is play-offs or bust for the Sox.

There is nothing wrong with that.